FOREVER EVIL continues as the Crime Syndicate hunts down the few heroes left foolish enough to challenge them-including Batman”s protege, Dick Grayson. But Owlman has other plans for Nightwing…and Owlman”s teammate: the most deadly being on the planet: Ultraman!
Preview: Justice League #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.09.13 5 years ago
