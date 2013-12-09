Preview: Justice League #25

#Justice League #DC Comics
and 12.09.13 5 years ago

FOREVER EVIL continues as the Crime Syndicate hunts down the few heroes left foolish enough to challenge them-including Batman”s protege, Dick Grayson. But Owlman has other plans for Nightwing…and Owlman”s teammate: the most deadly being on the planet: Ultraman!

TOPICS#Justice League#DC Comics
TAGSAaron KudarBrad AndersonChristian AlamyDC COMICSdoug mahnkeGEOFF JOHNSivan reisJoe PradoJustice LeagueKeith ChampagneMark Irwinrod reis

