Preview Kanye West’s guest verse on Rick Ross’ new song ‘Sanctified’

Last night, Rick Ross and friends gathered in New York City at a listening party for his forthcoming album “Mastermind” (March 4). Attendees were the first to hear Kanye West”s contribution to the song ”Sanctified.” Preview his verses in the Instagram video below the album’s tracklist.

According to MTV , “Sanctified” was among the evening”s highlights. The track pairs gospel samples with Yeezy preaching about how he thinks the public perceives him. It”s been two years since West has guested on another artist”s song. Other guests on “Mastermind” include Jay Z, Big Sean, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Sizzla and Mavado.

Here”s the tracklist for “Mastermind”:

1. Intro

2. Rich Is Gangsta

3. Drug Dealers Drea

4. Shots Fired

5. Nobody

6. The Devil Is A Lie (feat. Jay Z)

7. Mafia Music III (feat. Sizzla and Mavado)

8. War Ready (feat. Jeezy)

9. What A Shame

10. Supreme

11. Blk & Wht

12. Dope Bitch Skit

13. In Vein (feat. The Weeknd)

14. Sanctified (feat. Kanye West and Big Sean)

15. Walkin On Air (feat. Meek Mill)

16. Thug Cry (feat. Lil Wayne)