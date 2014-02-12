Preview Kanye West’s guest verse on Rick Ross’ new song ‘Sanctified’

#Big Sean #Lil Wayne #Rick Ross #The Weeknd #Meek Mill #Jay Z #Kanye West
02.12.14 4 years ago
Last night, Rick Ross and friends gathered in New York City at a listening party for his forthcoming album “Mastermind” (March 4). Attendees were the first to hear Kanye West”s contribution to the song ”Sanctified.” Preview his verses in the Instagram video below the album’s tracklist.
According to MTV, “Sanctified” was among the evening”s highlights. The track pairs gospel samples with Yeezy preaching about how he thinks the public perceives him. It”s been two years since West has guested on another artist”s song. Other guests on “Mastermind” include Jay Z, Big Sean, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Sizzla and Mavado. 
Ross” sixth album is the follow-up to 2012″s “God Forgives, I Don”t” and it”s anticipated to debut at No. 1.
Here”s the tracklist for “Mastermind”:
1. Intro
2. Rich Is Gangsta
3. Drug Dealers Drea
4. Shots Fired
5. Nobody
6. The Devil Is A Lie (feat. Jay Z)
7. Mafia Music III (feat. Sizzla and Mavado)
8. War Ready (feat. Jeezy)
9. What A Shame
10. Supreme
11. Blk & Wht
12. Dope Bitch Skit
13. In Vein (feat. The Weeknd)
14. Sanctified (feat. Kanye West and Big Sean)
15. Walkin On Air (feat. Meek Mill)
16. Thug Cry (feat. Lil Wayne)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Lil Wayne#Rick Ross#The Weeknd#Meek Mill#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSBig SeanJay ZJEEZYKanye WestLil WayneMastermindMavadomeek millRick RossSanctifiedSizzlathe weeknd

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP