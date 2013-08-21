In this final issue, the Legion picks itself up after the brutal attack from the Fatal Five nearly destroyed civilization across the cosmos! While some Legionaires bury their dead, others fight for the future of the Legion against a society that now doesn”t trust them. Don”t miss surprises galore in this landmark issue drawn by Kevin Maguire as the true nature of the Legion is questioned-and the future of the DCU is changed in a way you”ll never expect!
Preview: Legion of Super-Heroes #23
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.21.13 5 years ago
