Preview: Necessary Evil: The Villains of the DC Universe TPB

#DC Comics
and 09.04.13 5 years ago

The Joker, Lex Luthor, Black Manta, Bane, Black Adam, Ra”s Al Ghul, General Zod, Clayface, Sinestro, Catwoman, Cheetah and many more of the worst villains in the DC Universe star in this action-packed collection of stories from ACTION COMICS ANNUAL #10, BATMAN #244, 614, BATMAN VILLAINS SECRET FILES #1, BLACK ADAM #6, GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14, SOLO #1, SUPERMAN: LEX 2000, WONDER WOMAN #214, COUNTDOWN TO INFINITE CRISIS #1 and the backup stories from COUNTDOWN #2, 6-11, 14-16, 19, 27, 29, 33-34 and 36-37!

