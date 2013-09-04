The Joker, Lex Luthor, Black Manta, Bane, Black Adam, Ra”s Al Ghul, General Zod, Clayface, Sinestro, Catwoman, Cheetah and many more of the worst villains in the DC Universe star in this action-packed collection of stories from ACTION COMICS ANNUAL #10, BATMAN #244, 614, BATMAN VILLAINS SECRET FILES #1, BLACK ADAM #6, GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14, SOLO #1, SUPERMAN: LEX 2000, WONDER WOMAN #214, COUNTDOWN TO INFINITE CRISIS #1 and the backup stories from COUNTDOWN #2, 6-11, 14-16, 19, 27, 29, 33-34 and 36-37!
Preview: Necessary Evil: The Villains of the DC Universe TPB
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With