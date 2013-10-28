Preview: Nightwing Annual #1

#DC Comics
and 10.28.13 5 years ago

Robin and Batgirl grew up fighting side by side…but with Dick Grayson about to embark on a new crimefighting quest and Barbara Gordon no longer fighting under the Bat, is there anything left between them? Following the “Batgirl: Wanted” epic, this is the story of a twosome with nothing left to lose, fighting for the only thing they can: each other!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSdaniel sampereDC COMICSJason Masterskyle higginsNightwingNightwing AnnualTOMEU MOREYTony S DanielVincente Cifuentes

