A BATMAN: ZERO YEAR tie-in! There”s a dark force of nature that”s forming in Gotham City…A face laughing in the dark that will one day tear Jason Todd”s life apart. What are his plans for the Red Hood Gang? And who else will rise out of the shadows to guide Jason Todd one step closer to his destiny?
Preview: Red Hood and the Outlaws #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.18.13 5 years ago
