Preview: Red Hood and the Outlaws #25

#DC Comics
and 11.18.13 5 years ago

A BATMAN: ZERO YEAR tie-in! There”s a dark force of nature that”s forming in Gotham City…A face laughing in the dark that will one day tear Jason Todd”s life apart. What are his plans for the Red Hood Gang? And who else will rise out of the shadows to guide Jason Todd one step closer to his destiny?

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSCam SmithDC COMICSgiuseppe camuncolijames tynion IVjason toddJavier Menajeremy haunRed Hoodred hood and the outlawszero year

