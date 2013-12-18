The last stand of Jason Todd? Ra”s al Ghul is back and more powerful than ever! The Outlaws are being held captive and Jason Todd has lost his memories…can things get any worse for the team?
Preview: Red Hood and the Outlaws #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
