Preview; Red Lanterns #24

Red Lanterns #24

#DC Comics
10.23.13

“LIGHTS OUT” part four! Can the Lanterns cooperate with each other long enough to defeat Relic? If Hal Jordan thought Guy Gardner was difficult before, just wait till he meets Guy Gardner-RED LANTERN!

