Preview: Red Lanterns #26

#DC Comics
and 01.01.14 5 years ago

A RED WILL BE DEAD! It”s Guy Gardner and five Red Lanterns on their first mission in Sector 2814-a planetary army a billion strong, led by the evil fascist dictator Field Marshal Gensui. How can they all possibly survive? In fact, not all of them do!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSAlessandro Vitticharles souleDC COMICSGabe EltaebJim CalafioreRed Lanterns

