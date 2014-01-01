A RED WILL BE DEAD! It”s Guy Gardner and five Red Lanterns on their first mission in Sector 2814-a planetary army a billion strong, led by the evil fascist dictator Field Marshal Gensui. How can they all possibly survive? In fact, not all of them do!
Preview: Red Lanterns #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.01.14 5 years ago
