A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! Belle Reve has been turned to rubble and the inmates are on the loose! Alone, Amanda Waller must fight her way out and form a new Suicide Squad! Or is a new team already in place?
Preview: Suicide Squad #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.09.13 5 years ago
