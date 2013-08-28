Preview: Superman #23

#Superman #DC Comics
and 08.28.13 5 years ago

The “Psi-War” epic begins! Psi-War erupts as Hector Hammond tries to take control of H.I.V.E. from its queen, but there are other forces in play as well, as a new Psycho Pirate emerges, and Superman is caught in the middle, unable to protect those closest to him.

TOPICS#Superman#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSEddy BarrowsJesus Merinokenneth rocafortMike Johnsonsuperman

