Preview: Superman: H’El #23.3

#Superman #DC Comics
and 09.19.13 5 years ago

After his last battle with Superman, H”el wakes up on Krypton years before it is destroyed! Can H”el manipulate the Science Counsel, soldiers and countless others including Jor-El, to save the planet? And what does it mean for the birth of Superman if he succeeds?

TOPICS#Superman#DC Comics
TAGSdan jurgensDC COMICSforever evilGene HaHElHiFiRay McCarthyscott lobdellsupermanSuperman HElvillians month

