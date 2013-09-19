After his last battle with Superman, H”el wakes up on Krypton years before it is destroyed! Can H”el manipulate the Science Counsel, soldiers and countless others including Jor-El, to save the planet? And what does it mean for the birth of Superman if he succeeds?
Preview: Superman: H’El #23.3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.19.13 5 years ago
