Superman”s found out the secret the U.S. Army tried desperately to keep from him-or more specifically, that secret”s found him! But with hijacked drone aircraft tearing Tokyo apart, there”s not much time for mystery…and with Lois Lane on the case as well, what”s in the darkness will come to the light!
Preview: Superman Unchained #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.21.13 5 years ago
