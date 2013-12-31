Preview: Superman Unchained #5

#DC Comics
and 01.01.14 5 years ago

Superman and Wraith form an alliance to rescue a hostage and strike at the heart of Ascension, but the mission goes awry when it becomes clear the Man of Tomorrow and the soldier from beyond the stars have very different methodologies-and objectives! Plus, secrets are revealed about Wraith”s people!

#DC Comics
Alex Sinclair, Ardian S, Cameron Stewart, Dave Johnson, DC COMICS, Francis Manapul, Barry Kitson, HiFi, Jim Lee, Joe Jusko, Scott Snyder, SCOTT WILLIAMS, Superman Unchained

