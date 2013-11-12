Whom the gods destroy, first they piss off! Seeking help against Doomsday, Diana turns to her brother Hephaestus for weapons-but a more immediate threat is Apollo and the other gods. They do not approve of Superman as a consort to Diana, and he will have to prove himself in combat!
Preview: Suprman/Wonder Woman #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.12.13 5 years ago
