Behold a being so vile and deadly that even the Parliament of Decay could not control him! Now take a journey to a place beyond hell-the personal prison of Anton Arcane! Plus: the return of The Rot”s new avatar, Abigail Arcane!
Preview: Swamp Thing: Arcane #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.18.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With