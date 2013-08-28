The clash between Talon and Bane”s forces comes to an epic finale on Santa Prisca as Casey Washington desperately seeks Batman to help him eliminate the Court of Owls once and for all.
Preview: Talon #11
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With