Preview: The Flash: Reverse-Flash #23.2

#The Flash #DC Comics
and 09.11.13 5 years ago

Discover the untold origin of Reverse-Flash! Who is he, and what is his relationship to Barry Allen? Secrets are revealed and questions answered as we race through the history of Reverse-Flash right through to Forever Evil!

TOPICS#The Flash#DC Comics
TAGSbrian buccellatoDC COMICSforever evilFRANCIS MANAPULreverseflashscott hepburnThe FlashThe Flash ReverseFlashvillians month

