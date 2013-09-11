Discover the untold origin of Reverse-Flash! Who is he, and what is his relationship to Barry Allen? Secrets are revealed and questions answered as we race through the history of Reverse-Flash right through to Forever Evil!
Preview: The Flash: Reverse-Flash #23.2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.11.13 5 years ago
