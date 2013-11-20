Following the shocking events of TRINITY WAR, Pandora can now physically harm the Seven Deadly Sins! But by going after Greed and Sloth at the same time, she may have bitten off more than she can chew. Plus: A surprising new player takes the stage, determined to end the immortal Pandora”s life!
Preview: Trinity of Sin: Pandora #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.20.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With