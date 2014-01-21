Preview: Trinity of Sin: Pandora #7

#DC Comics
and 01.21.14 5 years ago

A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! A major turning point for Pandora, who reluctantly joins forces with John Constantine”s team of mystical underdogs to confront the personification of all evil: Blight! Continued in this month”s JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #27.

TOPICS#DC Comics
DC COMICS francis portela JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO ray fawkes Staz Johnson Trinity Of Sin Pandora

