A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! A major turning point for Pandora, who reluctantly joins forces with John Constantine”s team of mystical underdogs to confront the personification of all evil: Blight! Continued in this month”s JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #27.
Preview: Trinity of Sin: Pandora #7
