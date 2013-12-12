As Power Girl”s abilities grow increasingly uncontrollable and unpredictable, Huntress finds herself without backup as she stalks a new villain preying on the upper crust of New York City glamour.
Preview: Worlds’ Finest #18
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13
