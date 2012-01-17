Production on long-awaited ‘Star Trek’ sequel blasts off in Los Angeles

Director J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” sequel has finally commenced production in Los Angeles, according to an official press release from the studio. It’s scheduled for release on May 17, 2013.

The film, which will be post-converted to 3D (despite Abrams’ initial wishes), will see the return of cast members Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Simon Pegg, Bruce Greenwood, Karl Urban and Anton Yelchin. They will be joined this time around new co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch (who was muzzled by a lawyer at the recent “Sherlock” TCA panel), Alice Eve and Peter “Robocop” Weller. 

Abrams and his cast will be working from a script by original writers Alex Kurtzman and Robert Orci, along with “Lost” co-creator and series producer Damon Lindelof.

Now you just need to wait another year and a half to see the thing! 

