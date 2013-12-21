Profiling the foreign Oscar contenders, from ‘The Grandmaster’ to ‘The Great Beauty’

The Academy caught me off guard yesterday when it announced the nine finalists for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar — I’m used to that news landing in January, and hadn’t even thought to serve up any shortlist speculation or predictions. Which is just as well, since after a few years of sussing out most of their choices in advance, I’d probably have been far wide of the mark this time round. Already, three of the films I was predicting in the sidebar as eventual nominees — Chilean crowdpleaser “Gloria,” Canadian charmer “Gabrielle” and Saudi Arabian milestone “Wadjda” — failed to make the cut.
Of course, reducing 76 films to nine in one fell swoop is always going to be a very unkind cut, and the high-profile omissions didn’t end there. I was less surprised than most that Asghar Farhadi’s “The Past” missed the cut: outmoded as the idea is, the Academy still likes to think of this as a national competition, and I always suspected that Iran submitting a wholly European production (despite Farhadi’s insistence on its Iranian spirit) might prove a sticking point for some. (Of course, maybe it wasn’t; perhaps voters simply weren’t that jazzed about the film itself.)
Though they were always less certain prospects, I was disappointed for Romania’s riveting Berlinale champ “Child’s Pose” and Brazil’s hypnotic, formally inventive “Neighboring Sounds,” while two provocations from the Cannes competition — The Netherlands’ “Borgman” and Mexico’s “Heli” — were wildly long shots that would certainly have spiced up the shortlist. Australia, meanwhile, was foiled again, despite picking another contender (the whimsical child-led survival drama “The Rocket”) that ticked any number of Academy boxes.
Still, the films that didn’t get shortlisted this year are, on balance, more surprising than those that did. Looking at the shortlist the Academy has compiled, it’s easy to see how most of the selections would have found devoted pockets of support in this branch — while a film like Demark’s “The Hunt” was a sure thing all along. (The surprising outliers, to me, are Bosnia’s “An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker” and Cambodia’s “The Missing Picture” — both innovative semi-documentary contenders that I would bet were among the three titles added to the shortlist by the branch’s more discerning executive committee.)
What, then, are the nine finalists, and where did they come from? Given that I’m in the unusual (for me) position of having already seen eight of the films — Germany’s very baity-sounding “Two Lives” is the exception — I thought this a good opportunity to take a closer look at the contenders left standing, and roughly guesstimate their chances. Click through the gallery below, and share your own thoughts, favorites and predictions in the comments.
I saw “The Broken Circle Breakdown” two weeks ago and was moved by its raw emotional power. I loved the way in which the musical performances beautifully conveyed specific emotions in the service of informing the narrative. The performances were wonderful.
The Hunt was a simple story, but people tend to be driven by primal emotions rather than using careful logic when such a shocking accusation is made against someone. The acting was top-notch, and the tension buildup once he was accused was very intense.
With regard to the executive committee, I wonder sometimes if it might be the case that the titles they save are the more high-profile titles on the shortlist rather than the more obscure or difficult-sounding titles. If I remember rightly, the committee was set up in the wake of the shock that greeted the absence of 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days from the list; I get the impression that they wanted to make sure that the shortlist wouldn’t exclude key foreign language titles of the year that would make the Academy look silly for having excluded them (my wording, not theirs!). If that is the case, then it doesn’t make it any easier to guess what they may have saved for this year, but I wonder if perhaps in recent years they had saved titles like Amour and A Separation? After all, those would have been at least as controversial omissions as 4 Months was. Just a thought.
Guy, It is worth seeing The Great Beauty again. My first viewing of it had left me intrigued but baffled; I saw it a second time and it was clearer to me what its qualities are. It is a very oblique film, one that reveals its emotional core only slowly and in tandem with the main character’s slow ‘awakening’. There are things I’m still not sure I like about the film (e.g. some of the music choices, and even some of the imagery). But the things I do like, I like a lot more after repeated viewing and reflection. And Toni Servillo is endlessly watchable.
Certainly, the executive committee was created to save the Academy from the embarrassment of excluding major critical favourites — there’s no doubt that if an Amour or A Separation slipped through the net, they would save it. (There were rumours at the time of that being the case with A Separation.)
But branch head Mark Johnson himself has said that their remit isn’t simply to protect high-profile titles, but to add strong, unconventional films that broaden the outlook of the category. (Eyebrows wouldn’t have been raised if Dogtooth hadn’t made the shortlist a few years ago, for example, but it certainly reflected well on the Academy that it did.)
Besides, 4 MONTHS, I think the other key ‘omit’ was GOMORRAH that triggered this ‘save’ committee.
Like GOMORRAH, THE GREAT BEAUTY has an unconventional structure that makes me wonder if it was one of the 3 saves this year.
THE PAST? Could be that they just thought that Farhadi already got his due a couple of years ago and they didn’t ‘save’ it. Plus, there was the whole Is it French? Or, is it Iranian? controversy. TERRIFIC film, nonetheless and a sure Top 10 on my list.
“Besides, 4 MONTHS, I think the other key ‘omit’ was GOMORRAH that triggered this ‘save’ committee.”
Actually, this is incorrect. Gomorrah was submitted in 2008, the year the executive committee ‘save’ was introduced. It was, somewhat controversially, not saved.
I also recently saw The Great Beauty for a second time in light of its sweeping awards tally. And I, once again, was unmoved by its Felliniesque narrative. I thought Sorrentino’s This Must be The Place was infinitely more interesting and beguiling (and closer, in quality, to the extraordinary, Il Divo). The Cannes jury got it right by awarding The Great Beauty nothing. Despite its loss at Cannes, I get the idea that a film can sometimes take on a meme-like quality that pervades the culture and bullies its way into the collective ether, either through an honest sense of its greatness or a slavish embrace with the status quo. That said, I will remain in allegiance with Spielberg and his jury.
I have seen perhaps just over a third of the submissions, and like usual, there are entries that are baffling, if not outright laughable (Russia’s Stalingrad, Thailand’s Countdown, Ukraine’s Paradjanov, China’s Back to 1942, Czech Republic’s The Don Juans, etc.). Russia and China are notable considering that they had some films that would have definitely been worthy of awards consideration.
Omissions like Wadjda (which I believe is loved or admired more for it’s myriad novel, path breaking journey), and The Past (which indeed is a compelling melodrama, though not at the level of the director’s previous output–in fact, I find the film gets bogged down by its endless revelations in its search for profundity) are not disturbing in the least.
However, I am very unhappy that films like Gloria and Heli did not make the short-list–of course, that is just my personal dismay. But when a film like Child’s Pose is dismissed, to the benefit of offerings like Denmark’s The Hunt (which I found would have been great and relevant if released in the 70’s or 80’s) or Germany’s uninspired and leadened, Two Lives, I become vexed. Neither film, to me, rises to the level of exceptionality. With that in mind, hopefully Liv Ullman will find a director cognizant of her limited age and include her in a future project that is worthy of her epic talent and presence. That said, I repeat that I am completely bewildered by the apparent and ongoing dismissal of Romanian films. And, “no”, I am not suggesting a personnel bias on the part of the academy. But I am perplexed by the indifference shown to this countries’ stellar output. Frankly, these results are shocking, if not insulting.
But, I suppose, it is what it is. Foreign films that were disqualified, or not submitted, from the process (Blue is the Warmest Colour, A Touch of Sin, Stranger by the Lake, Tom at the Farm, Camille Claudel 1915, etc) are often unfortunate causalities of their country’s selection committees. This conundrum, however, does not affect a gem like Child’s Pose. What does strike one is a jury who repeatedly dumbfounds every year with glaringly unrefined or myopic choices. The Romanian exclusion simply continues this baffling trend.
I have not seen the entire nine shortlisted films, but, disillusionment aside, I will be championing The Grandmaster. I realize that it was not considered one of Wong Kar Wai’s best by many critics, but, for me, it was a magisterial as well as sublime, and I am delighted and kind of shocked by its inclusion (my rationalization was that they ignored In the Mood for Love, thus they will likely ignore this film, too). But, luckily, I was proved wrong. Now I can only anticipate that those voters who admired 2012’s Anna Karenina (after all, it did get more nominations than expected) will search this one out, because it is far superior in execution and thematic resonance. And my enthusiasm to see Kar-Wai accepting an Oscar would almost equate the excitment and rarified honour bestowed upon the last deserving and unimpeachable Foreign Film winner, Fanny and Alexander.
Interesting — you don’t think A Separation was a deserving winner? You seem to an admirer of Farhadi’s work.
Only because your comment found it’s way to my mail-box, I just want to make sure that your reference to A Separation was not meant for me, Guy. I was a great admirer.
Well, it was meant for you, actually! You referred to Fanny & Alexander as the last deserving winner, which implies that every one since then was not.
Whoops! I’m still stuck in pre-2011. I would say the last two (A Separation and Amour) were worthy.
“The Notebook” may be tougher and more downbeat than others of its ilk, but it still sticks to almost all of the WWII/Holocaust/child’s-eye view conventions. I didn’t really care for it, but it definitely felt like one the Academy would embrace.
The executive committee was made to fix the general committee. Now who fixes the executive committee? They don’t seem up to scratch. Surely they could have saved Gloria?
The Past omission shocks me. I thought the general voters even would make it one of the 6. It is EXTREMELY palpable for American audiences – a well made melodrama with conflicted adults. I thought he might have made fans after A Separation. And having a star in the lead role would have also helped.
Guy, I don’t think The Great Beauty would need saving. I think it plays magnificently well with English language audiences, better, I gather than Italian audiences. I have been led to believe that Italian critics hate it. And it IS a very grandly entertainingly lavishly made stuffed film that sticks a little simple because of how much it packs in. But it ain’t a GREAT film. It misses any real poignancy. Sorrentino was trying too hard to make his magnum opus, the movie really is too calculated. It is over-written more than anything else though still a very handsome script. I wonder if it can even win. It IS Felliniesque and the Academy really and truly loved Fellini, one of the few foreign film-makers who found genuine favor with the academy.
But I am pleased by the inclusion of Missing Picture. I think some of the most arresting film-making today is happening in the genre of non-fiction film-making and it should be recognized. I feel very pleased when docs make the main competition at big festivals or are up for any overall picture prize and not a ghetto award though the foreign language award itself is a ghetto award.
As much as I love Gloria, and wish it were on the shortlist, I can see why the committee would be less inclined to save it than, say, The Missing Picture.
As for The Past, I say it in the piece: I do believe its questionability as an Iranian submission *might* have been an issue. But I can also see why it might have disappointed voters who latched onto Farhadi with A Separation.
I’m really glad you gave a shout out to Heli, Guy. I know you weren’t the biggest fan of Heli, but personally, I’ve found the stuff coming out of Mexico to be really exciting. Obviously Reygadas has a bit of a following, but I’ve really been impressed with Escalante and Michel Franco’s output as well. A fan of either?
I admire After Lucia a great deal. Heli was my first encounter with Escalante.
I loved Heli and could totally see why it’s direction would appeal to Spielberg. Fantastically directed. Same with Franco’s After Lucia these movies are deliberately and powerfully directed.
I believe it was actually others on the Cannes jury who really pushed for Escalante’s win. Which is not to say that Spielberg was not an admirer, but I don’t think Heli won because it particularly appealed to him.
Oh, I LOVED The Gret Bauty. Stunning, gorgeous, interanal and sad.
Guy, when will you release your top 10 movies of the year? I’m very curious.
#11-20 will be revealed on Christmas Eve, with the Top 10 on Christmas Day. Thanks for your curiosity!
It´s true that “Le passé” has no real connection to the Iran (with the sole exception of it´s director being Iranian), but that was pretty much the case with “Amour” – totally a French production. So it´s kind of vexing that “Le passé” got snubbed here.
One last remark: If “Two lives” gets nominated this year, while the great German entry from last year, “Barbara”, got snubbed, it would probably be the most irritating thing for me.
Amour is not totally a French production. It’s a French-German-Austrian co-production — Austria’s claim may seem more tenuous than France’s given the narrative and actors, but it was legit.