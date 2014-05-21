Recap: ‘Survivor: Cagayan’ Finale – ‘It’s Do Or Die’

Pre-credit warning. I'm going to ignore these live segments, if you don't mind. This recap is already going to be horribly long if I cover the two-hour episode. At least I get to fast-forward through the lengthy season-long recap.
Pre-credit sequence. “Nice Tribal, guys. That's one for the books,” Spencer observes after the Trish vote-out. But the big question is immediately raised: Why did Tony vote for his former ally? Tony explains that it was strategy and he didn't feel good about it, but he couldn't take somebody as well-liked as Trish to the end. “I feel horrible about it, but I feel like it was the most strategic move for me to make,” Tony says. I guess I can buy that. Spencer feels like he's been thrown under the bus repeated and he's impressed he's still there, but he's also now worried about the Tyler Perry Idol Tony is wielding. I'd be more worried about Tyler Perry showing up, out of nowhere, dressed as Madea, but we all have our own phobias. “I'm guaranteed Final 3, so it's up to me pretty much,” Tony claims. Spencer isn't sure whether or not to trust Tony about the powers. Tony says that in his everyday life he can't be corrupt, but in the game he's bluffing and lying. “The only thing that I have going for me is my bluff,” Tony knows.
Peanut Butter & Blood. Icky lizard. It's Day 37. Kass is still [pretending to be] smarting from her fight with Trish, who she calls full of hate. Tony disagrees. “Tony is an idiot,” Kass tells us. She's sure that everybody dislikes Trish and Tony was misreading the support for Trish. “He hasn't had to do much. He was on a winning team right up to the Merge,” is Kass' deconstruction of Tony's gameplay. A boat is heading to shore. Everybody is hoping for perks of some sort. Tony is the first, oddly, to recognize Kass' husband. Woo's cousin hits the beach. Kass briefly shows emotion. Spencer is happy to see his sister. Tony wanted his wife to be there, but instead he gets his best friend Arnold. Tony is disappointed, but vaguely understands that his wife is home with his four-month-old baby. This makes Tony cry. “You just get PSYCHED!” Woo says of seeing his blood. The loved ones arrived with juice and bread and peanut butter, as well as a clue that says something about fearing heights and the threat of Immunity. Woo is dreaming of Immunity, a million dollars and proposing to his girlfriend. “I'm not a goat, I'm just hated,” Kass tells her husband, explaining that she came out and played like a man. She knows that she's hated and her husband just nods politely. Spencer tells his sister that he knows he's done the best he could, but he's prepared to do what it takes to win Immunity. [“And you thought there wasn't gonna be a Loved Ones visit,” Probst tells us live.]
I'm not sick but I'm not well/ And I'm so hot 'cause I'm in Hell. Immunity time! The Loved Ones are still there and the castaways are encouraged. Spencer's sister says he's neurotic. Woo has a second wind. Tony says that this is the difference between real-life ties and game alliances. The task is actually complicated. It involves standing on a high platform, using a bucket to get water to raise a submerged key. Then they have to take the key, return to the beach and unlock a puzzle. It's windy. The platform is really more of a flagpole with a perch. The pole is shaking and Kass is particularly nervous, flailing and earning Probst's ire. Tony is the first get his key, but we all know that Tony sucks at puzzles. Spencer gets his key. Can he catch Tony again? Woo is the third to his key and joins the puzzle race. Again, Spencer seems to be making progress on the puzzle and building a big lead, which emboldens his confident sister. “Tony hasn't had a lot of success with puzzles,” Probst says as Kass finally shows up on the beach. Suddenly Kass is making a lot of progress and Spencer is having issues. Wow. It's an impressive comeback for Kass, winning Individual Immunity and seemingly spelling Spencer's demise, so close but so far. “Losing in itself is devastating, but to lose to a brain-dead weasel like Kass, that's the most humiliating way I could have lost today,” Spencer says, vowing to play his ass off.
Final 4 Tie = Fight To The Death. “The best part of today is I get to send Spencer home,” Kass says. This is exactly what Kass wanted, she claims, going against two Brawn. Spencer wants to have a conversation with Tony. Ha. Spencer has run the numbers and he tells Tony immediately that it's a Final 2 this season. He listened to Jeff's phrasing at the last challenge and knows Probst didn't mention pleading cases to the Jury. Tony agrees that the super-fan knows what he's talking about. Spencer then makes the compelling case that Woo and Kass would take each other to the end if they get the chance. Again, Tony seems to be hearing Spencer, who is willing to make fire if that's what's required. Back at camp, Kass and Woo agree that they need to get Spencer out next, regardless. Woo has no memory of what happens if it's a tie in the Final 4. He thinks it may be rocks, or a Jury decision, or possibly a fight. Woo is SO getting a winners' edit in this episode, suddenly coming across as goofy and charming for the first time since the school visit or possibly since the beginning of the season. Kass doesn't care what the boys do, because she's comfortable.
Tribal Council, I. Probst is impressed with Kass' comeback, which she attributes to her husband's support. Tony insists he was ultimately pleased to see his friend, rather than his wife. Probst thinks this was the first time that he saw emotion from Spencer. Spencer makes his clear case for how keeping him benefits Tony and sweetens the pot by swearing in front of the Jury that he'd take Tony to the Final 2, if he has the chance. “I think you'd beat me handily, Tony. You've played the better game,” Spencer claims, not that we believe him. Woo says that he's been a player, even if he's been inconspicuous. It's so strange that nobody's even mentioning voting Tony out. Kass says a bitter Jury gives Woo a win, but a non-bitter Jury is complicated. Kass says without pause that she'd be more likely to beat Woo, putting Tony on full-alert. Interesting.
The Vote, I. Kass writes Spencer's name. Spencer writes Woo's name. Before the tally, Tony reads the part of the Idol that says it can be played “after the votes are read.” Reactions on the Jury are mixed. Then Tony admits that he bluffed. Spencer is ticked off. The votes are read: Spencer. Woo. Spencer. SPENCER. Bah. “Well done, Tony,” Spencer tells one of his nemeses and departs. “'Survivor' isn't a game to me. 'Survivor' is a passion to me,” Spencer says, calling this a tough pill to swallow. He says he learned a lot from the game.
Foreshadowing. The Final 3 returns and they exchange hugs. “Things went as planned, surprisingly, for once,” Kass says. They're the Final 3, but they all know that there's another Immunity coming. “The boys are more depressed than me,” Kass says. She expects to be taken to the Final 3 regardless of what happens, though. Woo and Kass agree that no matter what happens, Tony can't win. They agree they can't beat Tony. “I'd be the stupidest 'Survivor' player taking Tony to the end,” Woo tells her. “Me too,” she agrees. Nope. That last exchange wasn't at ALL portentous.
Maze, Not Featuring Frankie Beverley. Final Immunity looks to be some sort of crazy Mousetrap, Escher-style maze. They have to race through the maze of turnstiles, some of which turn, others of which don't. They have to collect four medallions to open a chest to collect cogs that then bring up a flag. It's a nutty set-up and, unlike this week's dismal “Amazing Race” finale, it really does feel like a worthy task upon which to hinge a million bucks. I like it. Kass has an early lead, while Tony and Woo seem to be racing together in lock-step. Woo moves into the lead and is the first to get to four medallions, followed closely by Tony, as Kass falls back. It's going to come down to the cogs, of course. I don't quite get how the cogs work, so I don't know who's leading, but Woo and Kass are close. Woo narrowly beats Kass and gains his second Individual Immunity. Kass was a second behind. Woo does a flip. In theory, it shouldn't matter. Kass compares this to losing the Olympic marathon by half-a-second. She's now beginning to wonder if Woo might be able to beat her.
I can't believe it's not butter. Woo won tae-kwon-do championships in his youth, but he says this takes the prize. He's “stoked” and “psyched,” but he's also feeling the pressure. Tony is the first to make his case. Tony wants to be subtle, soft and aggressive. Tony tells Woo that he can't beat Kass because she has stories and made big moves, while keeping Tony maintains his loyalty-based gameplan. “Is he buying it? I wouldn't buy it. I'm taking my chances with Kass,” Tony admits. Kass tells Woo that Tony's argument has always been that they should keep her because she's beatable. Kass becomes the first person this season to invoke the name of Fabio, which I mentioned in comments last week, but never mentioned in a recap at any point. Kass says that Tony's argument will be that he did all the work and Woo coasted and she tells Woo that if she's on the Jury, she's voting for Tony. Kass is frustrated to have her fate in Woo's hands. Woo says he'd be more comfortable sitting with Tony, but he knows his chances of winning are not-so-great.
Tribal Council, II. Now let's hear the same arguments we just heard! Woo is honored, grateful and nervous. Tony repeats, again, that Woo's gameplay has been loyalty. Probst repeats that one second separated Woo and Kass. “I can't go back. I mean, I'm here,” Kass says aptly, lamenting her loss of control. Probst asks Woo to repeat the basic pitches he got this afternoon, but Woo cuts him off and says he'd rather just get to the vote. Nice, Woo!
The Vote, II. We obviously don't see who Woo votes for, leaving Probst to tally a vote of one. KASS. Wow. Spencer is utterly astounded. I'll confess that I, too, am astounded. “Thank you, Woo, man,” Tony says. “Stupid, stupid, stupid,” Kass says of Woo's decision. “Some people will hate me. Some people will appreciate that I'm a fan and I played to win,” Kass concludes.
Yes. I would eat beef bacon. The Final 2 returns for the last time. Tony gives Woo a big hug. “One love,” Woo agrees. “What you did for me tonight is more than I ever did for you,” Tony tells him. Woo figures that this was a power move that he can claim as his own. I can buy that. “We both have a shot and that's all we wanted,” Tony claims, obviously grateful. “Taking him just seemed right,” Woo tells us, comparing it to beating the best available person in a martial arts tournament. The next morning, they get he climactic breakfast of eggs, meat and juice. Either of them knows how to cook — and Tony thinks “beef bacon” is a thing — and the result is a big scrambled mess. Absurdly, there was a clue in the basket and Tony instinctively hides it. The clue says to go to the back of the camp, where he finds a mirror and a scale. Tony lost 21 pounds. Tony says he had lots of names this season — Tony in Trouble, Tony in Charge, Tony in the Driver's Seat, Tony in Control. I remember none of these names. Today? He's Tony in Need of a Million Dollars. His wife wants a pink chandelier for his baby daughter. Woo lost 19 pounds and gained a mustache he's very proud of. Woo says he abided by the Five Codes of Tae-Kwon-Do: Discipline, Integrity, Loyalty, Respect and Harmony between Mind and Body. He wants to start a studio, get engaged, help his father retire and aid his ailing mother. Wait. So Woo wants THOSE things and Tony wants a pink chandelier? Ummm… Go Woo!
Final Tribal, Closing Arguments. Tony says he has a lot of explaining to do and invites their questions. “It was nothing emotional, nothing personal,” he says, telling them what he did was strategy. He thanks Woo. Woo says he came into the game knowing it's a game of lie. He explains the Five Codes. He says he did what he could to abide by the codes. He says he was inspired by his mother and her health problems and her recovery. The Jury seemed moved by Woo. [I'm not recapping the live stuff, but I do love Parvati.]
Final Tribal, Jury Questions. Sarah gets first dibs and begins by tearing into Tony for not valuing a promise on his badge. She has no question for him. She asks Woo who he would vote for if she were in his place. He says he'd vote for her because of something about not having Immunity Idols. Jefra asks Tony to own the fact that he backstabbed nearly everybody on the Jury. Tony says he voted her out because she contemplated backstabbing him. She claims she isn't bitter, but asks him to admit that he was the villain. He says he was half-villain and half-good-player. She has nothing for Woo. Morgan talks about how young and attractive she is and asks Tony how he kept men in his back pocket without having breasts. Heh. Tony says he was genuine at camp and that his gameplay was a different story. Morgan tells Woo that she respects his decision to take Tony over a goat. Jeremiah takes Tony to task for swearing on his wife and kids, but says he admires Tony if he made up the wife and baby, so he asks Tony if the wife and baby were real. Tony says they are and Jeremiah calls him pathetic and shuts him up. He asks Woo if he wants to be a millionaire. Woo agrees that he does. Tasha asks Tony to explain how he kept a loyal alliance while lying. Tony repeats the thing about only breaking with his alliance when they went behind his back first and he apologizes to Trish as the only person he broke a promise to. Tasha asks how Woo chose to align with Tony. Woo says that Tony didn't trust him at first, but that he adapted and molded himself after the Merge. Tasha seems to be waiting to hear more, but Woo doesn't add more. “Who are you?” LJ asks. Tony tells LJ that he was terrified of him. He also has nothing for Woo. Kass wants to know why, having taken Tony's power, he didn't cut the head off the dragon and make the million dollar move. Woo explains that he's trying to be honorable. “We're all deserving, Kass, but between the two of you, I didn't feel that you deserved to sit here next to me, but Tony did,” Woo says. Awesome. Trish asks Woo whose idea it was to vote her out and Woo owns that and calls her a sweetheart. Trish tells Tony he's there because of the work she did on his behalf. She's pissed that Tony swore on his father's grave, referencing the sanctity of the death of her two brothers. “Was it worth it to you, for a million dollars, do sacrifice your own father to get you here?” she asks. Ouch. She's PISSED. And she's tearing Tony to pieces and the Jury is buying it. Trish may be handing Woo a million bucks here, if he didn't have it already. “Yes,” is Tony's honest answer. Wow. Tough moment. Good moment. Kass pats Trish on the back. That's insane. Trish just won Kass over. Spencer compares Woo to a dog and calls Kass “one of the biggest goats in 'Survivor' history.” He asks Woo to dispute the analogy. Woo asks if, as a student of the game, Spencer could have respected him taking a goat. “Yes,” Spencer replies. “I wanted to take someone who deserved to go,” Woo says. Spencer decides not to ask Tony anything and makes a much, much, much better case for Tony than Tony made for himself at any point. “Tony played with a ferocity that this game very rarely does see,” Spencer tells the Jury, urging them to vote for Tony.
The Final Vote. Spencer writers Tony's name down. Tasha writes Woo's name, without explanation. And that's all we saw. Probst takes the votes and wanders off to the live show. Of course, because we saw the live stuff earlier, the illusion that Probst walked all the way from the Island to the live show is shattered. Probst tallies: Tony. Woo. Tony. Tony. Tony. TONY. The winner of “Survivor: Cagayan” is Tony, who I suspect owes Spencer a bit of money.
Bottom Line, Part I. Apparently the vote was 8-1, which means Tasha was the only vote for Woo? So either Spencer swayed a lot of bitter people, or it was a Jury that just had some venting to do, but ultimately couldn't be convinced that “honor” was worth more than “actually playing 'Survivor.'” Woo was trying to be Fabio, but he didn't play a Fabio game. Fabio would have been targeted early on, slipped through a few times and then went on an Immunity run when he would have been targeted multiple times. Woo did win the last Immunity, but he won it in a circumstance in which he probably wasn't going to be anybody's target and so he got to make that key decision and… He made the wrong one. Ooops. I think Trish made a great point at Final Tribal about her importance to Tony's ride to victory, but Trish wasn't in the Bottom 2, so she doesn't matter so much. Trish handled people and Trish handled Tony, but Trish had to handle people and had to handle Tony because Tony was being paranoid and knocking out the powerful people he felt were a risk to him. Tony found three Idols and while the first was wasted, the threat of the second carried him a long way and the bluff with the Tyler Perry Idol was plausibly very effective. [It might not have mattered anyway, that bluff, but nobody doubted him and it appeared that there was no genuine effort to get him out in the Final 4 situation. So the bluff worked.] He was the dominant figure in the season and the most dynamic figure in the season and, when you look back, nobody's going to look back at this season and go, “Tony won? Who's Tony and how the heck did that happen?” There's ample value in that. And, as I keep saying, if you don't like Tony, this is also a win, because maybe we get Tony back in some enhanced All-Winners season or another Heroes vs. Villains, but this maybe puts a cap on how many times we get him back. Or maybe it doesn't. Tina won once, was useless a second time and came back and was weak a third time, so you can make lots of return appearances. Has anybody else won their first time and then made *two* subsequent appearances?
Bottom Line, Part II. That was as intriguing a Final Jury as I can remember, because normally when you have a Jury that's that bitter, they go against source of that bitterness. You saw Jeremiah. You saw and heard Trish. You saw LJ and Jefra. If, indeed, the final vote was 8-1, then all four of those people voted for Tony. That's remarkable. If you go back and look at my exit interview with Tasha, she basically told me why she voted for Woo and I guess I understand that. But it was still remarkable to see so many people choose a guy they actively disliked over a guy who talked about integrity, honor and his sick mother. If Spencer had a time machine, I almost suspect he would skip going back to assassinate Hitler in favor of going back and stopping the “Samoa” Jury from voting for Natalie. [I should now invoke Godwin's Law on myself and stop this recap.] Anyway… That was a fun Jury, right down to Morgan taking the opportunity to talk about her boobs.
Bottom Line, Part III. That was a solid final episode. I could have done without all of the live stuff other than Parvati, but I liked the effectiveness of the last-second Loved Ones visit, I liked both of the concluding Immunity Challenges, I liked Spencer's correct anticipation of the Final 2 even if it didn't help him, I liked both Kass' shocking Immunity comeback and then the near miss on the last Immunity. The funny thing is that I'm pretty sure Kass' was going to lose with that Jury regardless, so by winning Immunity, Woo lost himself a million bucks. That's even funnier than the idea that his taking Tony over Kass cost him the million, which it did. He truly lost by winning. And I was still disappointed that Spencer lost. At a Jury, I assume he would have shut out Kass or Woo and I assume he would have beaten Tony 8-1, probably. Does that sound right?
Bottom Line, Part IV. That was a good season of “Survivor.” I've said all along that it was a season of people making big moves that weren't always smart moves, but that's kinda what Probst meant when he said that everybody came out to play. So you had Tony dominating on paranoia, Hidden Idols and opportunistic backstabbing after appearing several times to be in trouble, never obfuscating or concealing his power position in the slightest and never being an Immunity Challenge threat for a second. I'm not sure we've seen a winning run quite like what Tony did this season. You had Kass making a big move that got her to the Final 3, which is great except that she broke off from a three-person alliance when she made the move and she never realized how toxic the vibes towards her were. Do you give credence to Kass' claim that if she's been a guy, nobody would have hated her so much? I don't. A guy couldn't have flipped at the same time as Kass, made absolutely no effort to create new social alliances, barely made any other moves in the home stretch and then hoped to win either. Guy Kass still loses to Tony and to Spencer. I think Guy Kass might, however, beat Woo. Maybe. You had all of the drama that Trish brought. You had Tasha's likability and challenge strength. You had Spencer's smart, analytical game, which also featured a slew of big Immunity wins. You had the crazy early drama with the Brains. You had the post-Shuffle drama with Cliff and then Lindsey quitting. Given how illogical and only-semi-effective the Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty twist eventually was, the season rounded into shape very well.
What'd you think of the finale? What'd you think of the results? And what'd you think of Cagayan?
A big reason why the supposedly less likable Tony beat Woo is because Woo apparently had absolutely zero social game. Based on multiple exit interviews, it sounds like he didn’t talk to anyone but Tony and Trish after the merge, so no one on the jury really had any type of relationship with him. I wonder if the jury still would have rewarded Tony if a more sociable player with a resume similar to Woo’s had been in the F2 with him.
As for Kass’ male/female double standard argument: Cochran made a similar, yet more defensible flip in South Pacific, and he received even more animosity and venom than Kass did, so I don’t see her sexism claim holding water in that aspect.
Kass was delusional both about sexism and her position in the game. She undermined her own position in the game by going from a position of strength to last person in the alliance. She single-handedly took control of the game out of her hands all because her ego could not handle them placating the other cop for one vote. Her ‘chaos’ didn’t even make sense, she was just a loathsome person who was delusional. What did she do, besides being miserable.
Cochran is an example of how someone smarter, more likable, and with more reason to jump ship was treated even worse than her. Sexism my ass.
RE: Has anybody else won their first time and then made *two* subsequent appearances?
Didn’t they want Richard Hatch on Heroes vs. Villains but he wasn’t allowed to leave the country due to legal reasons?
Tina Wesson (won Australian Outback, came back for All-Stars and Blood vs. Water). I think that’s it. And yeah, they wanted Richard back on Heroes vs. Villains, but he couldn’t leave the country.
I gave Tony the name Tony Spyshack in my Survivor pool and it stuck. I would not have thought early on that he would win, but Trish really did help him early on, and he managed to parlay his idols into a position of strength. Based on Trish’s outburst at the final jury, I did not expect her to vote for Tony. That said, her outburst did point out something important and was not complete uselessness like the comments of Sarah, Jefra and Jeremiah. (and did Sarah have a Twitter fight with Tony? the more they show her, the less impressed I am)
I normally don’t want contestants to return, but I hope Spencer can come back and play again. I am curious to see what he can do when not hampered with a useless team at the outset, and since Probst has accepted him as one of the cool kids, it really is a matter of when.
Returning players I’d like to see: Tony (Just to see if his paranoid style can work again), Spencer (Never really got the chance to play the real game, had to save his own bacon too often), Tasha (ditto), Alexis (she seemed like she could have been a good player had she lasted), and David (Because we were robbed of more Marlins jokes on the recap).
A lot of people want to see Kass back because she was one of those who made the season so exciting, but I don’t think that will be the case again. She will either be voted off early because no one trusts her enough to put her on an alliance, or alienate everyone and be dragged to the end again.
I liked Spencer (clearly smart, aware of the game, and mostly likable), but if he comes back hopefully he matures a bit and doesn’t throw a tantrum everytime something doesn’t go his way.
1) Male Kass is loved by the show and would have gotten as much screen time as Tony, but still crushed by the jury.
2) It was an alright season. Too many dumb people (like, everyone but Spencer and Tasha; Tony had some rough patches that I think better players exploit to get rid of him), though at least they were playing to win. Better than yet more returning people, but not a truly great season with a lot of smart people working against each other.
3) Spencer is ultimately kind of a tool, I think. A lot of his toolishness is young male type behavior, so hopefully he grows out out of it. He has some sexist tendencies and like you say is probably an obnoxious Russell fan. Natalie White played a really great (top ten!) game, but was dramatically under edited. Which ultimately ends up being an issue with this season. Once Tasha went out, I didn’t feel like there was anyone to really root for.
4) Probst makes the show so much worse. If they could replace him with any of a number of former Survivors who better understand the game and aren’t solely interested in studly alpha males it would revitalize the thing. Personally, I’d want Jonathan Penner, but Parvati or Rob Cesternino would be great too.
I don’t think anyone else called Spencer an obnoxious Russell fan… in fact, fantasies of ‘bad edits’ aside, I think most would argue that Natalie’s win on Samoa was pretty much down to the worst case of Bitter Jury Syndrome ever recorded.
But you have to play knowing Bitter Jury syndrome is a thing. If you lose because you made the jury too bitter, I have no sympathy.
I liked Spencer a lot for a lot of the season, but I was also starting to come around on the idea he was bit of a tool by the end. If he was able to immunity his way to the final 2, he absolutely deserved to win though.
People didn’t like Kass because she was smug, called everyone idiots, played the victim, and also was not afraid to flip people off as they were voted out.
Yeah, I don’t think viewers would have liked male Kass. I’m saying the show itself would have. Probst in particular.
@ Andrew, what did Kass do? She had one stupid move. She was never in control, and sat around just being miserable to everyone. If she’s a man, nothing changes. Probst likes people that play the game, Kass never did that.
> “A lot of his toolishness is young male type behavior”
Stereotyping young males a certain way? There’s a word for that…
Probst may prefer ‘alpha males’ but you seem have to have your own prejudices on the show. No one to root for? What did Tasha do to warrant winning, besides lack a y-chromosome?
And the show’s been real alpha-male dominant the past few season… pfft
I love female Kass. I don’t think being female affected her screentime, but I think affected a heck of a lot of the hate towards her. Why?
Her game is not that different from Tony’s. While Tony is praised for playing survivor and his game, while not flawless, was strong, Kass is hated for playing survivor and her game, also not flawless by any means, is dismissed as emotional and irrational. But both of them had so much control over the game over the course of the season. Both of them made impulsive gut but also strategic moves. Both tend to get paranoid and make scenes at camp. Both don’t hesitate to flip their vote when they felt it necessary to do so, loyalty be damned. Both read people well (Tony laments that Kass was the only person he can’t read). Both played hard. Both are characters.
Personality wise, Spencer is actually a lot like Kass. They’re both dry and sarcastic. They both tend to think they’re better because they’re smarter. They tend to think they’re smarter too. They think similarly too, in a lot of instances. Spencer’s likability has so much to do with him being the underdog, whereas the hatred towards Kass has so much to do with people expecting her to be a coattail rider and doing nothing. Spencer only succeeded once in pulling one over Kass (Jefra), whereas Kass had on many occasions pulled one over Spencer.
So I don’t get the hate on Kass. She’s really sort of a cross between Tony and Spencer, both of which are so loved by the viewers.
Belinda – I supported Kass’ flip immediately – from a strategic pov. And it paid off. She was never going to win, but she damn sure did put the game under her control, determined to get to the end and had the *greatest* net impact game-wise overall. Mission accomplished, really. I think it mischaracterizes and unfairly derides Kass’ game to outright dismiss it as ’emotional’ and ‘unpredictable’. And hell, speaking of unpredictability — Tony couldn’t even predict his own moves! ;)
Anyhoo, I’m not a Kass fan – but I respect her as a player. I also agree w/ Woo’s assessment that Tony was more deserving to sit next to him. Although he scrambled his way through – he played essentially 24/7.
What did Kass do? She made a dumb switch and then got brought to the end because she was unlikable. Other than that first vote she did almost nothing. What game did she play!? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills here.
Kass effectively ruled the Brains pre-merge and post-merge she was supplanted by Sarah – not for just one vote, but in all likelihood – permanently. She handed the heads of her enemies to her new tribe on a silver platter and there was no need (!) to maneuver out of the spot she created for herself. Not all game play has to be some sort of move per se…
Sorry – I didn’t mean pre and post-merge – but mix-up.
You’re the one who said she “controlled” the game. She did well pre-merge, and then refused to keep her ego in check and placate Sarah for one vote. Tasha even said as much at the time they just had to go along with her for this one vote. Kass was still in a good position if she stayed and instead of being in control of her destiny (being able to maneuver), she put her destiny in other people’s hands by jumping and being last in her new alliance. Absolutely dumb move by a dumb player compounded by the fact she did nothing but tank her chances to win.
> there was no need (!) to maneuver out of the spot she created for herself.
Because she sacrificed her ability to win the game by jumping ship, not doing anything, and being generally loathsome. Great player, great strategy, /s
BBQ – I don’t think you’ve got the tribal dynamics right here at all nor are considering Kass’ social skill set. Also, I think she *was* relegated to #5 (!) in her own tribe and her potential for upward mobility had been stripped. Whereas the structure of the other tribe was much more fluid and like-minded and did not automatically affix her to #6 at all — she ended up #3 and barely missed #2. There is *zero* chance of winning if you don’t make finale – and I think Kass accurately sussed that out and altered the game such that she maximized her own chances of making it to the end.
I just want to know how you can claim she “controlled” the game. She did nothing! She made one move that was ego driven and cost her control over her destiny and a chance to win. Go watch that episode again. Go re-read Dan’s review and the comments about it. It was a dumb move then, and only proved to be after it all played out.
She was brought along because everyone and their mother knew she was a goat. That’s not a good strategy. Her resume post-Sarah flip was abysmal. She had nothing to warrant a single-vote. If she stays with brains she has more flexibility and control over her destiny with an actual shot at winning!
I guess it comes down would you rather have a chance at winning or go far and have no shot at winning. Fortes fortuna adviuvat.
[www.hitfix.com]
BBQ – “I guess it comes down would you rather have a chance at winning or go far and have no shot at winning.”
And we obviously disagree which route would yield the better chance. Oh well.
I will restate that both tribal dynamics and Kass’ skill set tip the scale toward the flip. And that actual information and end result favor my interpretation and inclusion of these variables into the equation that I have maintained all along.
I recall that a number of folk assumed Kass was final 3. She was not. But Spence & Tash would both be highly dangerous to go to the end with anyhow. And I also maintain that a shared interest in removing common enemies is what largely solidified the other tribe, lended real fluidity (hell – look at what Tony was able to pull), and that having a common agenda is a good way to secure oneself w/n the group. Not that bad at all. Adaptive even.
Sorry again – others assumed Kass was final 3 … w/ Brains that is. (Obviously she *was* f3 – in reality… ;)
Sorry, did I miss your explanation of how Kass controlled the game?
> Spence & Tash would both be highly dangerous to go to the end with anyhow.
Not if they were in control and making the decisions who would go home. They wouldn’t be the ‘lovable losers’ or ‘nice hard-working underdogs’ when they were the ones voting people out.
Kass literally gave away control of her fate because of her ego with Sarah. Kass got her self far in the game simply because she could not have beaten a single-person in the final 6. Tasha, Spencer, Tony, Woo, and even Trish were going to beat her. That’s why she wasn’t ousted. That’s not exactly something to boast about.
We never assumed she was final three, just that she was in a good position to dictate terms of her destiny (which looked like she had a strong alliance of 3 in the majority alliance). Being Russell Hantz and being the jerk who brings others to the final is a better spot than being the jerk people bring.
She would have more flexibility and opportunity to win had she stayed loyal and made a move later. Instead she alienated everyone and basically forfeit her chance to win so she could extend her stay.
BBQ – “She would have more flexibility and opportunity to win had she stayed loyal and made a move later.”
And I think her flexibility and opportunity had been irrevocably stymied and she would’ve been shackled from making moves later on. I think we’re basically arguing the same thing but from a different pov of what the numbers and potential opportunities actually were. You keep on insisting that it was just “one vote” and I’ve always argued otherwise. Kass had been knocked down far w/ no real room to move back up. And information substantiates this view and discredits your own. Flipping gave her maneuverability that had been lost. Empirically.
Almost every jury member that got a seat was ultimately due to Kass. She dictated the overall playing field of the whole game there. She didn’t wait around her own tribe just to be bulldozed by Spence and his allies. She proactively took control of her own fate and in a setting and time where she was able to do so.
The funny thing is BBQ, is that you’ll hail Tony’s impulsive moves as calculated risks and reward but just dismiss Kass as stupid and emotional. That’s your prerogative, but the data is not on your side…
Ack! That should be – data *are* not…
“Natalie White played a really great (top ten!) game”
LOL. I’m sure she played a better game than Yul, Sandra, Brian Heijdik, Richard Hatch, Boston Rob, Kim Spradlin, Parvati, Todd, Cochran. and that’s only winners. She is even behind people that didn’t win such as Ozzy, Amanda, Cirie, Rob Cesternino, (plus many more) who would have won had they been on other seasons. Natalie’s game was being dragged by Russell to the jury ans Russell’s hate factor being at a 15. Yeah that’s on russell because he should have massagesdthe jury, but so it goes. Natalie isn’t even a top 20 player on Survivor. Hilarious take though. You win this round since it got attention for a wildly inaccurate statement. Very Skip Bayless of you.
So Woo was really a half second away from winning, but he had to lose to do it. I can now use the word irony correctly!
I don’t know if Tony played a great game. He got pretty lucky at times. It was a mistake to vote out Jefra to keep Spencer in the game, and he wasn’t responsible for the biggest move of the game, which was Kass’ flip right at the merge. Plus the finale combo of Spencer losing, Woo beating Kass by less than a second, then Woo crazily taking him to the final 2 was literally the only way he can win, considering he can’t complete a puzzle to save his life. Credit to blindsiding LJ when he did, as well as the special idol fakeout though. Tony controlled the games with a lot of moves, it would have been more satisfying to see him make good moves.
So after being inept at challenges as a tribe, the brains won 8 consecutive immunities, and came very close to winning a 9th.
Voting out Jefra at 7 was not a mistake. Everyone loves to live by the Boston Rob (and his acolyte Tyson) rule of vote out all the threats ASAP, but if Boston Rob was playing with competent players, they’d understand that once all the threats were gone, guess who the threat is? Boston Rob. And the same is true of Tony. As long as Spencer was still in the game, Tony was never priority one to get out, and that kept him safe.
Except that Tony had too many idols to really be a target anyways. To get him out they’d have to either blindside him without him figuring it out (seems unlikely based on how paranoid he was), or have him on the chopping block three weeks in a row without him doing some counter maneuver. He had too many people loyal to him to execute that.
Spencer was a strategic threat and a challenge threat. With Tony and Woo’s inability to do puzzles very well, and Kass and Trish’s inability to be competitive in most immunity challenges, it was easy to envision a scenario where Spencer wins out immunity, or is able to convince people to turn on him.
Plus, that was never Tony’s logic for voting out Jefra. Tony’s logic was that the girls were conspiring against him, which wasn’t true. That was paranoia.
That challenge really was so very close. (I hadn’t noticed it was a half second away from nine straight Brains wins–wow.) Has there ever been a challenge before in which both of the people contesting it at the end would have been better off had it gone the other way?
@ OtherScott,
It’s a risk Tony played. It wasn’t stupid, it was a calculated risk. Jefra had already made overtures to get him out, and without Spencer then the attention is solely on him and he has to actually rely on his idols rather than have them as a safety net. Yes Spencer could have gone on a run and gotten there. And maybe he beats Tony at the end. However, those are just ‘maybes’ at this point. Spencer was definitively and keeping pressure/attention off Tony. Risk, reward, it worked out. Just because it’s not a decision you would make does not mean it is stupid.
BBQ- Didn’t say it was stupid. Thought it was a mistake. Not even a huge mistake. They still had numbers and the situation didn’t change for Tony much numbers wise, except that he kept one person who could beat him at the jury in favour of someone who could not.
Obviously not a crippling mistake, as the impact it had on the game was pretty well zero, in my opinion.
You said “it was a mistake” which seems more definitive than “I thought.” Sorry for misunderstanding what you meant.
It could have been a mistake had Spencer went on an immunity run. But Jefra most definitely moved against Tony, that wasn’t paranoia, that was fact. She may have changed her mind, but keeping around someone who is unpredictable and has shown they want you out is not a exactly a foolish decision.
And don’t discount luck. Half of everything is luck. You need some of it to accomplishment most things.
Dan-
Tina is the only winner to ever subsequently play two more times. Fans-Faves, Heroes-Villains, and Blood-Water are the only seasons to feature returning winners.
What do you think about them going back to another Blood vs. Water (all newbies) so quickly?
How sad that you’ve all forgotten about three-time Survivor player Ethan Zohn!
Daniel – Ethan only played “Survivor” twice, I believe. Then he played “Amazing Race” badly once.
Archie – I’m intrigued to see a purer version of Blood vs. Water. The first time around, there were the blood ties, but then there were also the outside-of-the-game ties linking the former castaways together. This will just be straight-up blood vs. water, for whatever that’s worth…
-Daniel
What does that mean, newbie Blood vs. Water? (The reunion, maddeningly, will not play on CBS’s website.)
It’s an all-new cast, Slackerinc–no returning players like the first Blood vs. Water.
It’s an all-new cast, Slackerinc–no returning players like the first Blood vs. Water.
Okay, so just married and sibling newbies willing to play together?
I’m a little surprised they’re going back to the well so soon on this format, but with new players it should be exciting. The returning players definitely had alliances made up coming into the game which hindered early game play.
Hopefully we get a tad more diversity in relationships this season. Brother/sister, mother/son. father/daughter, dom/sub (I kid), are all possibilities I’d like to see.
While Tony was certainly a much more deserving winner than Woo would be, its still hard to accept that Tony essentially won because of his obnoxiousness and his threatening of everyone to keep them from voting for him. Yeah he played with a ferocity the game rarely sees, but he was also all too frequently a loud argumentative jerk. I don’t know, he absolutely deserved it over Woo again just cause Woo did absolutely nothing to deserve the million (Spencer’s comparison of Woo to a dog was very, very, apt.) but it would have been nice to envision a different winner. (Even Kass who was at least an honest to goodness “survivor” even if she was less than humble about being so.)
Am I the only one that thought Woo had a chance or that it would be much closer before they went to vote the final time? When they showed only two votes you could kinda assume it was 8-1 and that Woo couldn’t win in a huge margin, but before they showed that I thought it might be 5-4 vote. Woo made a terrible decision taking Tony, but I think he really had a good opening speech and handled the questions well. It makes me wonder about how bad his social game actually was (apparently horrible based on other comments) and how rarely people change mind at final vote.
I don’t know if you’re the only one, but after Woo made his ridiculous decision, I skipped ahead twenty minutes to the final vote–I still haven’t seen the final jury questioning, though I may do so later for entertainment–because I was sure it would be Tony in a blowout.
Honestly, I usually have a great read on who is going home on Survivor and often miss zero or one the entire season. This year was the exception. I was probably wrong or completely blind guessing at 5 or 6 tribals, which shows that this was a well edited season (as they weren’t purposefully misediting it to surprise the viewers) and how unpredictable it was. The only two seasons where there were more surprising votes were the best two seasons for me (Fans vs Favorites I and Heroes vs Villains). Great season.
It was shocking to me there was not one person on the jury who allowed their bitterness towards Tony impact their vote. I was sure Woo had at least Sarah’s vote, and probably Jefra and Jeremiah’s as well. As it turned out, only Tasha voted for Woo, and that’s because she truly seemed to believe he played the better game, based on her exit interview with Dan.
Other than bitterness, how could you really justify giving it to Woo over Tony? They did seem especially bitter, but maybe they just wanted to mess with Tony?
I don’t understand Jefra’s and Robb Starks animosity towards Tony. It seemed hypocritical and misplaced. The Southron Gent is so appalled that people would deceive in a game? Jefra is upset Tony got her after she put out feelers to get him out? Like Jefra you know what you did.
I thought Woo handled the final tribal better and with more composure, but Tony owned up and stuck to his philosophy (it’s a game). When he said “yes” to Trish it seemed like he had it. What did they want, they came into a game, and he played it better than them, then owned up to it, and wasn’t a total jerk in the process. I don’t know how much better you can play the game from those standards.
I was seriously taken aback by the jury’s attacks on Tony. Even so, I thought he’d win unanimously — his crimes were all so minor. All said and done – it worked out almost exactly the way I thought – the jury had very little substance to deny Tony the win. And kudos to him for um, wooing Woo to commit Survivor seppeku.
BBQ Haxor: There’s no rule that says you have to vote for who played a better game. You could justify voting for Woo simply by saying you would rather give him a million dollars than Tony. Who decides what a better game is anyway? Woo clearly isn’t that familiar with Survivor, but I could see an alternate universe of the game developing where “playing the game the right way” is what the jury looks for and not “playing the game strategically.”
I was bummed when Spencer went out, but also don’t mind that Tony won since he did play a balls-out game. I wouldn’t have minded had Woo won, though. He’s a goofy BroDude and it would have been wicked funny to see him crush Kass and even funnier to see Tony’s expression if Woo had beat him, but oh, well. It was a good season and I can’t say I’m unsatisfied with how it turned out. Bring on the next batch of newbies!
I was extremely disappointed seeing Spencer go home. And I think he was wrong when he said that he played the only angle he had in trying to swing Tony. Would he have gone to Woo and Kass and ask them to call Tonys idol-bluff, the only repercussions for them could have been that Tony could actually still play it – Spencer would still be gone, since Tony would vote him out. It would have been a way to get Tony out without any risk of getting voted out themselves… an argument which I think would have worked with them. I’m not a native speaker, so I hope I got the grammar halfway right and this makes sense ;-)
This is a really great point, something I hadn’t thought of.
Your grammar is pretty much fully right. What is your native tongue, just out of curiosity?
German … learned most of my english while watching survivor ;-)
That’s assuming the other players thought Tony was a bigger threat than Spencer. They didn’t. His play with Tony was pretty darn good, and something I didn’t even think of. It was the right decision for Tony to vote Spencer, but you needed to think about it to come to that conclusion.
They ended the show on a Wednesday? That’s it for the season?
When is your exile over? You missed a good season.
When Probst gets his torch snuffed.
That was so weird, when Probst asked Woo what arguments he heard and Woo said, essentially, “fuck that, let’s just vote”. Did Woo refuse to answer because he could not even characterise the others’ positions, I wonder?
Another great season. Other than “One World” (one of my least favorite seasons ever) the past couple years have been very strong.
No the reunion is finally working for me, and it’s reminding me of something else I found puzzling. Why is Tony so sure that everyone loves Trish? I thought Kass was much more accurate am thinking that a lot of people dislike her.
Oh Woo – what did you do?!? He *knew* Tony was the stupid choice, yet he had to follow his code of honor. That makes him rich and strong and successful in ways material stuff could never replace. He can still open up his school w/ his 2nd place earnings and he’ll be *fabulous* teaching little ones to kick and spin and be self-disciplined. So, he *is* a real winner after all. ;)
I think it was a great season – almost every episode was all game. And I think the players (mostly) did quite well given their respective landscapes. Well done. And then there’s Tony and his bag of tricks – I couldn’t predict what the dude would do – and I don’t think he could either… ;) That was refreshing and fun.