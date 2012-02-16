Report: Chris Brown appearing on Rihanna’s ‘Birthday Cake’ remix

#Chris Brown #Rihanna
02.16.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Chris Brown will reportedly be the guest artist on a remix of Rihanna”s “Birthday Cake,” a very short, sexually provocative song on “Talk That Talk.”

There had been speculation that he might show up on the track after Kosine from the production unit Da Interz told MTV that the cameo on the song is “gonna shock the world.” Today, Miss Info of New York radio station Hot97 added that Brown will also be in the video. He has reportedly recorded both a singing verse and a rap verse for the elongated version of the salacious tune. We have reached out to Rihanna”s representative to try to confirm.

[More after the jump…]

The news comes at a time when Brown, who assaulted Rihanna in 2009,  is under fire for performing at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday and for Tweeting Valentine”s Day responses to his “haters,” that they can no long “f***” with him since he has now won a Grammy.

More as it develops. In the meantime, hear the tune, which appears as an interlude of sorts, on “Talk That Talk.”

What do you think about their appearing on a song together? 

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Rihanna
TAGSBirthday CakeChris BrownDa Interzgrammy awardsHOT 97RihannaTalk That Talk

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP