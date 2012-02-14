Chris Brown tells the world to kiss off, he’s got a Grammy now

Chris Brown is, apparently, feeling a little sensitive.

After a number of people-journalists, bloggers, fellow celebrities-expressed dismay that Brown, who assaulted Rihanna on the eve of the Grammys three years ago, performed not once, but twice, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, he couldn”t hold back and he had a little outburst (sound familiar)?

Today, as a Valentine”s Day bon mot, he tweeted, “Hate All U Want Becuz I Got A Grammy Now! That”s the ultimate F*** OFF!.” As you can imagine, that tweet quickly disappeared, although Mashable has the screen shot of it. Then came a kinder, gentler Brown: “I”m back so watch my back as I walk away from all this negativity #teambreezy grammy.” At least he didn’t throw a chair like he did while on “Good Morning America” a few years ago.

Brown not only performed twice- he danced to “Turn Up the Music/Beautiful People,” and then sang “I Can Only Imagine,” his duet with David Guetta-He then went on to win the Grammy for best R&B album for “F.A.M.E.,” and gave a short, gracious acceptance speech.

If Brown is feeling sorry for himself, we”re sure he can find comfort in the arms of plenty of girls, who, apparently, don”t mind if their man comes with a history of violence.