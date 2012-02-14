Chris Brown tells the world to kiss off, he’s got a Grammy now

Chris Brown is, apparently, feeling a little sensitive.
After a number of people-journalists, bloggers, fellow celebrities-expressed dismay that Brown, who assaulted Rihanna on the eve of the Grammys three years ago, performed not once, but twice, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, he couldn”t hold back and he had a little outburst (sound familiar)?
Today, as a Valentine”s Day bon mot, he tweeted, “Hate All U Want Becuz I Got A Grammy Now! That”s the ultimate F*** OFF!.” As you can imagine, that tweet quickly disappeared, although Mashable has the screen shot of it. Then came a kinder, gentler Brown: “I”m back so watch my back as I walk away from all this negativity #teambreezy grammy.” At least he didn’t throw a chair like he did while on “Good Morning America” a few years ago.
Brown not only performed twice- he danced to “Turn Up the Music/Beautiful People,” and then sang “I Can Only Imagine,” his duet with David Guetta-He then went on to win the Grammy for best R&B album for “F.A.M.E.,” and gave a short, gracious acceptance speech.
Read the Academy’s explanation to bringing Brown back to the Grammys.
If Brown is feeling sorry for himself, we”re sure he can find comfort in the arms of plenty of girls, who, apparently, don”t mind if their man comes with a history of violence.
Boy, he just gets more charming by the minute, doesn’t he?
Is it really hating for pointing out the vile act that he committed?
You’ve made such a good point there. He’s the one who beat his girlfriend so badly she had to go to hospital. If he doesn’t like it when people point that out, he has no one to blame but himself.
There aren’t many people that are worse in this world.
Just murderers, rapists, child molesters, and terrorists to name a few
I can’t believe this loser still has a career after what he did. I wouldn’t listen to his music if you paid me.
I totally agree! Anyone who does listen & buy his music is condoning physical abuse. Simple solution, don’t buy, don’t listen, make him disappear.
Chris Brown’s latest record debuted at #1. He had several hit singles on his latest album. He has 18 MILLION fans on facebook. He just won a Grammy. His career is just fine. He isn’t going anywhere.
Ummm yeah I know his career is just fine, Friendly. My question was – HOW is it just fine, considering what he did?!
Everyone deserves a second chance. He has served his sentence for his alleged crime. Is he not allowed to have a career?
Oh, you special now because you have a Grammy? Wow… oh wait. So did Milli Vanilli!!! Like anyone gives a shit about a Grammy!
He won an award. He celebrated. What is the big deal? He has got millions of fans and is one of the ten most popular pop artists in the country. His career is fine. He should stop gracing the naysayers with a response.
Some people can’t seem to grasp the idea that a 19 y.o. could make a horrible one time mistake and change for the better. Whatever happened to forgiveness and second chances? The venom towards Mr. Brown is not fair. That said he needs to be the bigger person and stop responding.
“He needs to be the bigger person and stop responding”
No, he needs to be the bigger person and show some remorse for beating up and innocent woman, and not throw tantrums like a 5 year old every time someone brings it up.
He needs to be the bigger person and accept that he committed a cowardly, violent act on a person who trusted him, and will have to pay the price for it for many years to come. As well he should. He has no one to blame but himself.
He needs to be the bigger person and take responsibility for what he did.
He has! He plead guilty and did hundreds of hours of community service. How much remorse does he have to show. It happened 3 years ago. Why does he have to keep apologizing for old news?
Pleading Guilty = Taking Responsibility
Friendly, pleading guilty does not equal taking responsibility in terms of showing remorse and changing. In this case, it equals accepting the punishment because there is evidence proving you did it AND getting a reduced sentence. It was a plea deal.
Showing remorse mean, well, showing it. Not just serving your time on a plea deal and then acting entitled and like you were the victim. That is how Chris Brown is acting. There is no humility, there is no sense of shame at what he did, nor from what I can see any sign he is coming from a place of gratitude over being given a second chance after doing something horrible.
I actually CAN understand his anger and frustration. However, I also want to see that he is reformed, that he went through the court-appointed counseling, and was able to change his ways. So far, that is not what he is showing us. He still needs to take ownership over what he has done, not just do what the courts MADE him do and then come out brash and confrontational to those who have a problem with what he did and how Hollywood glossed over it.
He used the dashboard of a car to knock out a few of her teeth. This is what we want to show our children, that it’s ok to hurt a woman and then get rewarded for it. Hollywood loves to reward people like Chris brown and that child molesting R. Kelly and also crying over a coke head like Whitney Houston.
How many of you know what happened in that limousine? So shut up. She may have provoked the whole thing who knows. Leave the man’s future alone.
Your justification of a man convicted of domestic abuse is rather disturbing. We know he beat up his girlfriend, we know she looked pretty rough, we know he got convicted of it, and there is evidence it happened. There is a pattern to domestic abuse, generally requiring counseling or treatment for partners to break out of. As a general rule, guys do not just beat up their girls on a one-time thing, it becomes a pattern.
So no, we should not just shut up and pretend it did not happen. Check out a book on domestic abuse or do some research. The last thing we should do is sweep this under a rug and just pretend it did no happen.
“She may have provoked the whole thing who knows”
People like you disgust me. I don’t care what she did, at the end of the day he is the one who chose to respond by BEATING HER TO A PULP. Nothing she did beforehand justifies that.
How many of you know the context for which the attack took place? Justification is often found from severe provocation. She probably was aggressive first I mean look at her recent videos she is hyper aggressive same as before. As to chris’s career just shove off it he will do fine because he is an amazing musician, you people don’t seem to mind crooks in political offices or murderers in the white house but alleged wife beaters people go off their hinges and attempt to kill the gent’s career.
Well said. Spoken like a true abuser of women yourself.
Shhhhh. Let these pollyannas continue to live in their dream where Brown is a super villain and Rihanna is a an angel. The truth is grey and most people realize that. Its people that have never lived that don’t understand this concept. Domestic violence cases especially are hard to judge because its essentially he said she said.
It should be a private matter. And the victim forgave him! Its not good enough for the haters though. Its tremendously unfair to Chris Brown. He served his time and people are still hell bent on destroying his career. Whatever happened to second chances?
Friendly, even if it should be a private matter, I never liked his music to begin with and he’s shown himself to be a tremendous jerk since he BEAT A WOMAN INTO A BLOODY PULP and this tweet just continues his trend of being a giant [word I can’t say on the internet]. He’s an immature brat who BEAT A WOMAN. So even if you think it should be a private matter, I’m free not to listen to his music, not to buy his CDs, turn off any TV show he appears on, and I’m going to.
Yeah. We need context to justify abuse. At absolute best, he should have exited the situation. There is no excuse, none, unless it was self-defense. None of the reports make it out to be anything less than domestic abuse. Even the law, including the judge who obviously DOES know all about the context, agrees. As for her “probably [being] aggressive first,” based on what? Her music videos?
I do not like crooks in politics, you need to back up the claim on murderers in the White House, and no I do not support domestic abusers. In the case of Chris, nothing is “alleged” if he got sentenced for it.
As for “He served his time and people are still hell bent on destroying his career. Whatever happened to second chances?” Fair enough. He has it. He won a Grammy, he still has his career, what more does he (or do you) want? Personally, while I think he is entitled to his second chance, I will not support it. He also caused people to not like him. That happens when you brutally beat up your girlfriend, and he needs to own that and grow from it. By that I mean move on, not respond to ongoing outrage resultant from his pretty horrific mistake by telling critics to f-off because, you know, he won an award. That is not proving he is the bigger person who has matured enough to control his emotions.
Amazing how black people and especially women take this guy seriously after what he did.
Why should black people or women be any more/less outraged than others?
Kind of unfortunate column title, all things considered, eh?
To the Chris Brown apologists/defenders . . . I am just asking out of curiosity. Are you defending him because you do not think he did anything wrong, because you think he is remorseful and paid his debt to society, or because you like him a/o his music but not what he did?
