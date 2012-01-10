Report: ‘Dark Knight Rises’ star Tom Hardy in talks to play Al Capone in ‘Cicero’

In a story that almost – almost – helps to scrub yesterday’s traumatizing Lindsay-Lohan-as-Elizabeth-Taylor news from our memory, it’s being reported that “Dark Knight Rises” star Tom Hardy is in talks to play Al Capone in the upcoming biopic “Cicero”, which will focus on the infamous gangster’s rise to become the #1 crime lord in 1920s and ’30s Chicago. The film is being directed by David Yates, who helmed the last four movies in the “Harry Potter” series.

According to The Wrap, which confirmed that Hardy was in negotiations for the role, the production is aiming to ramp up sometime next year.

Hardy has had a pretty momentous rise over the last few years, with recent credits including “Warrior”, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and, of course, Christopher Nolan’s “Inception”. He’ll next be seen in “This Means War” opposite Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine, though of course his most anticipated film this year is Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises”, in which he plays the villainous and hard to understand Bane.

What do you think of Hardy as Capone? Seems like a pretty good bit of casting, no?

