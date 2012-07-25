Updated: ‘Gangster Squad’ officially moving to January 2013

Updated – 10 PM PST: Warner Bros. has officially moved “Gangster Squad” to 2013. The current date for the Ryan Gosling and James Brolin period thriller is now January 11, 2013. The studio has officially listed it on the Warner Bros. website. Whether the studio will go ahead with re-shoots is unclear at this time.

Warner Bros. recently announced plans to excise a scene in the upcoming “Gangster Squad” due to its unfortunate similarities to last week’s shooting at a Colorado movie theater. The move means re-shoots for the finished film, and the studio is now reportedly looking to re-schedule its release date.

The film was originally planned to come out September 7, but has allegedly been pulled from that date in order to accommodate extensive re-shoots to replace the removed sequence in which gangsters shoot up a movie theater. A glimpse of the scene was seen in the film’s trailer, which was pulled from theaters this past weekend after a gunman killed 12 people and injured dozens more at a midnight screening of Warner Bros.’ “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colorado.

HitFix reached out to Warner Bros. today regarding this news, but was told there has not been an official decision yet regarding a release date change.

Although no future date has been officially set, reports are surfacing that January 11 may be the studio’s tentative plan. The move would give Warner Bros. time to re-assemble the film’s massive cast and re-shoot as necessary. The only other wide release so far scheduled for that weekend is the “Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters,” starring Jeremy Renner.

Inspired by true events, “Gangster Squad” depicts the battle between cops and the mob in 1940s Los Angeles, and stars Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Josh Brolin and Anthony Mackie. Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”) directed.