Report: Hugh Jackman returning for third ‘Wolverine’

With this year’s release of “The Wolverine” and the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” many wondered if we would finally see Jackman hang up his adamantium claws. Deadline is reporting today, however, that FOX has begun negotiations with “The Wolverine” director James Mangold and Jackman to both return for another round.
“The Wolverine” marked Jackman’s sixth time playing Logan, and next summer’s “X-Men” film will be the seventh. While the actor indicated while promoting “The Wolverine” that he was “nearing the end” of his time playing the hero, he certainly left the door open to do another film.
According to the new report, Mangold is currently making a deal to write a treatment for a new Wolverine-centered movie. There is no word on the storyline Mangold and producer Lauren Shuler Donner are looking at.
This year’s “Wolverine” has grossed $413 million worldwide, making it the second highest grossing “X-Men” film. “X-Men: The Last Stand” has picked up more than $459 million worldwide.
While we wait to see if Jackman is going to return, tell us, how do you feel about him doing another outing as the character? Could you accept someone else trying to fill his claws?
Who could do a better job? That’s the real question. And so far, no definitive answer can be found. So why try and fix something that is not broken?, better yet not only is it not broken, it’s working better than expected. Huge Ackman – Hugh Jackman, whatever you wanna call him, IS Wolverine. There ain’t no better.
The way studios work these days, they’ve probably got Jaden Smith lined up as the next Wolverine. Call me crazy, but they had his dad play James West. I’ll stick with Huge Ackman.