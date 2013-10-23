Report: Jamie Dornan replaces Charlie Hunnam in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Jamie Dornan, best known to American audiences for his role as The Huntsman on “Once Upon A Time,” has been cast to play Christian Grey in Focus Features’ adaptation of the best selling novel “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Dornan will replace Charlie Hunnam who dropped out of the project less than two weeks ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dornan has officially been chosen, but is still in contract negotiations for the role.
The 31-year-old native of Northern Ireland is a musician, model and actor who has appeared in Calvin Klein ads, in films such as Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” and the BBC series “The Fall.” Dornan reportedly auditioned with Dakota Johnson, already set to play Anastasia Steele, on Friday.
Focus Features and director Sam Taylor-Johnson moved quickly in securing Doran after Hunnam bowed out citing a busy work schedule. The film has an August 1, 2014 release date and will need to begin shooting Nov. 1 in order to make the date.
Look for updates on this story as more details become available on HitFix.
Him?
I’ve totally lost interest in this becoming a movie.
*deafening sound of no fucks given by the entire world of people that have remotely good taste in movies and books*
The only reason I actually give a fuck is that he’s been wonderful on the British series “The Fall.” Far better than you’d expect a model-turned-actor to be. He’s sympathetic and vulnerable at the same time he’s frighteningly cold-blooded in that show. I’ve not read 50 Shades, and I don’t intend to see the movie, but I like Jamie Dornan, and I’d like to see him in better things. We’ll see if that’s possible after signing up for this movie.
What?? Are they serious, can’t they find a sexy good looking guy to play the part.
Awful. Just awful. Hunnam was bad enough, but this new guy is just disaster. One gets the feeling that the producers are so hot to make this that they’ll take almost anyone as Grey, and that’s a recipe for failure. They should have been a lot choosier than that. Oh, for a current-day equivalent to an edgy young Eric Stoltz …
This movie is going down the toilet so fast. First they choose that horrible Dakota Johnson to pay Ana..she is too old, and used up. Looks nothing like Ana is described in the book. Make up and a change a hair color, and the producers trying to stuff her down our throats will not make a difference. She is just NOT ANA. Charlie was not CG but he was starting to grow on me. I am certain he would of done his best to make the film successful. However, I am happy he dropped out. This would have ruined his career.
Bt this guy Jamie. He is not CG. He is not good looking. At least not like they describe him in the book. Dakota is tall..he looks shorter than her. All things that can go wrong have gone wrong. Producers, EL…listen to your fans and stop hearing the cash register. Drop this movie, and start again from square one. This movie will be a bomb!
At this moment I have no intention of seeing this movie unless I have a coupon discount to rent it at Red Box. What a shame..I had high hopes for this movie.
Ewwww