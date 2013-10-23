Report: Jamie Dornan replaces Charlie Hunnam in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

ABC

Jamie Dornan, best known to American audiences for his role as The Huntsman on “Once Upon A Time,” has been cast to play Christian Grey in Focus Features’ adaptation of the best selling novel “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Dornan will replace Charlie Hunnam who dropped out of the project less than two weeks ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dornan has officially been chosen, but is still in contract negotiations for the role.

The 31-year-old native of Northern Ireland is a musician, model and actor who has appeared in Calvin Klein ads, in films such as Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” and the BBC series “The Fall.” Dornan reportedly auditioned with Dakota Johnson, already set to play Anastasia Steele, on Friday.

Focus Features and director Sam Taylor-Johnson moved quickly in securing Doran after Hunnam bowed out citing a busy work schedule. The film has an August 1, 2014 release date and will need to begin shooting Nov. 1 in order to make the date.

Look for updates on this story as more details become available on HitFix.