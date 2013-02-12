Report: Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z will team for summer tour

#Justin Timberlake
02.12.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Are Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z hitting the road together? 

After crushing it at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, the “Suit and Tie” duo are allegedly planning to bring the show on the road.

At the Grammys, Timberlake told the New York Post , “We”re definitely going to go on tour. I don”t know how much I should say. It”s going to be a lot of fun, I know that.”

Now, Rolling Stone is reporting that J.T. and Jigga are in the midst of putting together a major stadium tour of the U.S. this summer. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but trek would likely include 11 to 13 stadium dates.

Jay-Z is featured on Timberlake’s hit comeback single “Suit and Tie,” and they performed it together at the Grammys, and also at a New Orleans show over Super Bowl weekend.

Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience” drops March 19.

Are you excited about the idea of a joint Jay-Z/Justin Timberlake tour?

