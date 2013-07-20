Confirmed: ‘Man of Steel’ sequel will pair Superman and Batman

DC superheroes Batman and Superman are set to co-star in a film to be released in 2015.

The big news coming out of Comic-Con today is that the sequel to this summer’s smash Superman reboot “Man of Steel” will actually be a film pairing flagship heroes Superman and Batman, a combination the studio has been trying to pull off for years.
 

Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman, which “Man of Steel” co-stars Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane also returning. The new Batman has yet to be cast.
 
“Man of Steel’s” Zack Snyder will return to the director’s chair and is co-writing the story with David S. Goyer, who will write screenplay. Shooting will commence sometime in 2014, with the studio aiming to release the film Summer 2015, in competition with Marvel’s “The Avengers 2” and J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Snyder made a surprise appearance at at the Con in order to reveal the news. 

“I know there is some speculation about what we are doing and it is official that we are going to make another Superman movie,” he told the Hall H crowd. “And so you know what happens next. [People will ask] ‘Well Zack, what’s the next movie about?’ And the truth is you don’t want to know, right? It’s a movie. But, I can say there is a single element that’s in the film, that I could help you out with.”

At this point, “Man of Steel” co-star Harry Lennox appeared on the stage. “Harry Lennox was in ‘Man of Steel’ and the reason I brought him out is because his voice is just way better than mine,” Snyder explained. “Now, he’s gonna read a little thing and some of you will recognize it. It is the thing that will help build this story.”

Lennox then intoned in his stage-trained voice, “I want you to remember Clark. In all the years to come, in all your most private moments. I want you to remember my hand at your throat. I want you to remember the one man who beat you.”

The quote is from Frank Miller’s seminal comic storyline “The Dark Knight Returns,” which features a knockdown-dragout fight between Batman and Superman.

At this point, the below logo appeared:

Warner executives Greg Silverman and Sue Kroll also took part in the Comic-Con panel. 

“Zack Snyder is an incredibly talented filmmaker, but beyond that, he”s a fan first and he utterly gets this genre,” said Silverman in a press release. “We could not think of anyone better suited to the task of bringing these iconic Super Heroes to the screen in his own way.” 

“We are thrilled to be back in business with Zack and his team on this next movie,” added Kroll. “The success of ‘Man of Steel” is a wonderful testament to the love and support that both fans and new audiences, worldwide, have for these characters.  We are very excited to see what Zack has in store for all of us.”

DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson noted, “Superman and Batman together on the big screen is a dream come true for DC fans everywhere. All of us at DC Entertainment could not be more excited for Zack”s continuing vision for the DC Universe.”

Snyder added, “I”m so excited to begin working again with Henry Cavill in the world we created, and I can”t wait to expand the DC Universe in this next chapter. Let”s face it, it”s beyond mythological to have Superman and our new Batman facing off, since they are the greatest Super Heroes in the world.”

The as-yet-untitled film will be produced by Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder, and exec produced by “Dark knight” and “Man of Steel” vets Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, along with Benjamin Melniker and Michael E. Uslan.

“Whilst our ‘Dark Knight” trilogy is complete, we have every confidence that Zack”s fresh interpretation will take the character in a new and exciting direction,” Thomas opined. “His vision for Superman opened the door to a whole new universe and we can”t wait to see what Zack does with these characters.”

“Man of Steel,” has earned over $630 million worldwide.

“Dark Knight” star Christian Bale has said several times that he’s done playing Batman, so is not likely that he’ll put on the cape and cowl for this film.
What do you think of the news? Who would you like to play Batman?

