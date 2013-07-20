Confirmed: ‘Man of Steel’ sequel will pair Superman and Batman

Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman, which “Man of Steel” co-stars Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane also returning. The new Batman has yet to be cast.



“Man of Steel’s” Zack Snyder will return to the director’s chair and is co-writing the story with David S. Goyer, who will write screenplay. Shooting will commence sometime in 2014, with the studio aiming to release the film Summer 2015, in competition with Marvel’s “The Avengers 2” and J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

Snyder made a surprise appearance at at the Con in order to reveal the news.

“I know there is some speculation about what we are doing and it is official that we are going to make another Superman movie,” he told the Hall H crowd. “And so you know what happens next. [People will ask] ‘Well Zack, what’s the next movie about?’ And the truth is you don’t want to know, right? It’s a movie. But, I can say there is a single element that’s in the film, that I could help you out with.”

At this point, “Man of Steel” co-star Harry Lennox appeared on the stage. “Harry Lennox was in ‘Man of Steel’ and the reason I brought him out is because his voice is just way better than mine,” Snyder explained. “Now, he’s gonna read a little thing and some of you will recognize it. It is the thing that will help build this story.”

Lennox then intoned in his stage-trained voice, “I want you to remember Clark. In all the years to come, in all your most private moments. I want you to remember my hand at your throat. I want you to remember the one man who beat you.”

The quote is from Frank Miller’s seminal comic storyline “The Dark Knight Returns,” which features a knockdown-dragout fight between Batman and Superman.

At this point, the below logo appeared: