Confirmed: ‘Man of Steel’ sequel will pair Superman and Batman

DC superheroes Batman and Superman are set to co-star in a film to be released in 2015.
Snyder made a surprise appearance at at the Con in order to reveal the news.
“I know there is some speculation about what we are doing and it is official that we are going to make another Superman movie,” he told the Hall H crowd. “And so you know what happens next. [People will ask] ‘Well Zack, what’s the next movie about?’ And the truth is you don’t want to know, right? It’s a movie. But, I can say there is a single element that’s in the film, that I could help you out with.”
At this point, “Man of Steel” co-star Harry Lennox appeared on the stage. “Harry Lennox was in ‘Man of Steel’ and the reason I brought him out is because his voice is just way better than mine,” Snyder explained. “Now, he’s gonna read a little thing and some of you will recognize it. It is the thing that will help build this story.”
Lennox then intoned in his stage-trained voice, “I want you to remember Clark. In all the years to come, in all your most private moments. I want you to remember my hand at your throat. I want you to remember the one man who beat you.”
The quote is from Frank Miller’s seminal comic storyline “The Dark Knight Returns,” which features a knockdown-dragout fight between Batman and Superman.
At this point, the below logo appeared:
“Zack Snyder is an incredibly talented filmmaker, but beyond that, he”s a fan first and he utterly gets this genre,” said Silverman in a press release. “We could not think of anyone better suited to the task of bringing these iconic Super Heroes to the screen in his own way.”
“We are thrilled to be back in business with Zack and his team on this next movie,” added Kroll. “The success of ‘Man of Steel” is a wonderful testament to the love and support that both fans and new audiences, worldwide, have for these characters. We are very excited to see what Zack has in store for all of us.”
DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson noted, “Superman and Batman together on the big screen is a dream come true for DC fans everywhere. All of us at DC Entertainment could not be more excited for Zack”s continuing vision for the DC Universe.”
Snyder added, “I”m so excited to begin working again with Henry Cavill in the world we created, and I can”t wait to expand the DC Universe in this next chapter. Let”s face it, it”s beyond mythological to have Superman and our new Batman facing off, since they are the greatest Super Heroes in the world.”
The as-yet-untitled film will be produced by Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder, and exec produced by “Dark knight” and “Man of Steel” vets Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, along with Benjamin Melniker and Michael E. Uslan.
“Whilst our ‘Dark Knight” trilogy is complete, we have every confidence that Zack”s fresh interpretation will take the character in a new and exciting direction,” Thomas opined. “His vision for Superman opened the door to a whole new universe and we can”t wait to see what Zack does with these characters.”
“Man of Steel,” has earned over $630 million worldwide.
“Dark Knight” star Christian Bale has said several times that he’s done playing Batman, so is not likely that he’ll put on the cape and cowl for this film.
What do you think of the news? Who would you like to play Batman?
Hmm.. As much as I like the idea of Superman/Batman, I think it’s too soon. I loved Man of Steel, but let’s have Man of Steel 2 first. Develop Superman, Clark Kent, and all the supporting characters of his saga (as much as I love MOS, character development was not its greatest strength).
Let’s introduce Luthor as a seeming benefactor who wants to rebuild Metropolis but really has other agendas, and let’s bring in Brainiac too (the template from Superman: The Animated Series would be good).
The next Superman film needs to be all about Superman/Clark. If you make it Superman/Batman, then the movie will be all about reimagining/reintoducing Batman while Superman, Clark, and the supporting Superman cast will likely be left in the dust. It’s also too much pressure on whoever is brought in to play the Bat.
Maybe WB/DC will surprise me, but I think Superman needs to be developed better, on his own, first. Maybe then Supes/Bats, or just a new Batman movie, and *then* Justice League.
If Marvel Studios can put out two movies in a single year, WB/DC should be able to as well, and give us MOS 2, Batman (or Supes/Bats), and still make Justice League by 2017 or 2018.
And who should play Flash? Ryan Reynolds has become box office poison, and he already had (and blew) his chance as GL. He’d have made a good Wally West, but not now.
Regardless, it’s a shame that there’s no mention of a Wonder Woman film. I don’t know much about Whedon’s rejected treatment, but I bet WB is kicking themselves for letting him get away. The DC Trinity of Supes, Bats, and WW should really all be established in the lead up to Justice League. Then work on Flash and a reboot of GL (the John Stewart GL, perhaps?) after the JL movie.
I can’t be the only person who would love to see Michael C. Hall get a shot at Batman. He could be fantastic.
“this summer’s smash Superman reboot”
“”Man of Steel,” has earned over $630 million worldwide.”
…and only $283 million here.
…in America.
Have we really become so ideologically based in all things that we’re willing to overlook the fact that this film was NOT a “smash”?
Does the inclusion of the world-wide box office in any conversation of Hollywood movies pretty much insure that ANY film is a success, just as long as enough people blindly cheerlead it?
Uhhh….no? Plenty of films DON’T do well worldwide.
283 million certainly qualifies as a “smash” so I’m not sure sure what weird metric you are going by.
America is not the “end all, beat all” of films. The rest of the world has a voice, and they have spoken as well, should continue to speak and spend on what they like too.
Gotta love Americans who think they are the only ones who count lol. The fact that the US attributed for less then half of the World Wide sales should tell you, the rest of this planet matters too buddy
It doesn’t matter as much as the US and Canadian box office though, because that’s where most of the studio’s guaranteed profit comes from.
I can’t get excited about this since David Goyer is writing the screenplay.
I’d prefer MOS 2 first… and regarding Batman, I just hope they have him as already established and avoid another origin story with him.
And cast Joe Manganiello as Bruce/Batman. A little older than Supes and rough around the edges
I certainly would’ve preferred ‘MoS-2’ and ‘The Batman’ before a team-up movie or JL but if I’m still hyped to see what Snyder and Goyer can do with these two characters. The obvious and very real challenge is developing these characters and just making this pure spectacle.
Why do we need another new Batman solo flick with another origin?
Can’t the next iteration of movie-Batman be introduced simply as a mysterious supporting character in the Superman saga? In fact it might be a good idea if Batman is never even seen out of uniform in the New Superman movie.
I like the idea Prettok but I doubt that’ll be the case. It’s more than likely be 1:1
We all knew this was going to happen eventually. But I have to say, TOO SOON!!!
Like other posters here I too wish that they would let us have another MOS movie first before adding Batman. There’s just too many things to juggle in a new MOS film without throwing Batman into the mix. Unless this was their plan all along.
I beg WB to PLEASE set this outside of the nolanverse. I just don’t see how they can set Superman in it. Did Clark stand idly by while Joker and Bane terrorized Gotham City? This doesn’t mesh with the story told in MOS.
Has anyone considered Batman as being played by Game of Thrones, Rob Madden he has an open schedule now. :-) and is a pretty fine actor.
Hell On Wheels’s leading man, Anson Mount would bring much to the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne. He would only require a personal trainer to transform his body into the much needed muscular physique to truly look the part.
For the next Batman: Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender or Gerard Butler!
or preferably none of those three
I think I’ve figured out what Mulderism’s role is in these comments:
Wet blanket.
Dude. Give peace a chance! ;-)
Marvel mapped out their plan in advance. They didn’t try and shoehorn something in.
WB/DC seem to be going after that Avengers money by retconning Batman into the MOS universe so they can do their own JL movie.
I don’t want to see the pursuit of a quick buck to ruin the long term potential of Superman and Batman. And I certainly don’t want to see Nolan’s movies marginalized by trying to work in Superman.
If they leave Nolan’s movies as their own thing and set this new Batman in Superman’s world, then I’m fine with that.
Also, if Batman isn’t Joe Manganiello or Karl Urban, this will be EpicFail. ;-)
Karl Urban would be pretty awesome, especially if they go with a more-established Batman.
But I read a few articles this morning that indicate Superman’s actions in Man of Steel are going to inspire to a mass “coming out” of superheroes, so I’m thinking we’ll get a younger Batman once again.
I think Benedict Cumberbatch would be perfect as Batman for 2015
Oh hell no, no way, awful choice. Worse than George Clooney!
i want Christian Bale-he is the only guy to do batman so soon
Make MoS2 first. MoS made superman awesome again. Lets see the consequences of that before we move to team up films. Because having to introduce Batman will take up much of the movie. So now we are talking 2018 for the real sequel to MoS and that is too long for them to actually deal with finishing what they started in Mos. But this is announced so WB continues its dumb moves with its DC properties. Where is WW, GL reboot? no they rush to there too biggest money makers. Ugh
Bale was the deffinitive batman,and i think any new intepretation of the character will look campy in comparison to nolans trilogy i think the options for batman in this new movie should be matt bomer,jacke gyllenhall,ryan gosling or joel edgerton but probably none of these will be cast as the dark knight…
Ryan gosling,jake gyllenhall, matt bomer or joel edgerton as batman and a good script please,otherwise this new iterpretation of batman will probably suck…
JGL