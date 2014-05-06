Rick Grimes And Walter White Face Off In An Epic Rap Battle

05.06.14 3 Comments

For a few years now, the guys over at Epic Rap Battles have pitted some of the most iconic fictional character in history against each other. But this one has a special place in my heart. After all, we all know now that AMC could conceivably be setting up 'Breaking Bad' as a prequel for 'The Walking Dead.' So just imagine this freestyle throw down happened somewhere between the farm and prison.

