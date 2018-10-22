AMC

Rick Grimes’ days are numbered. And that number is 13.

We’ve known for months that Andrew Lincoln is leaving The Walking Dead after nine seasons as the show’s stubbly protagonist, but it’s still uncertain whether Rick will die, possibly via assassination, or simply hit the dusty trail (when asked about his forthcoming departure, Lincoln hinted, “My relationship with this part is far from over,” whatever that means). We’ll get our answer on November 4.

After this week Rick Grimes has TWO EPISODES LEFT. You don't want to miss a second of it 👀 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ewe1OEErHw — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 22, 2018

Rick’s final episode, 13 days from now, is titled “What Comes After,” and the official synopsis reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.” (Tellingly, it’s directed by Greg Nicotero and co-written by Scott M. Gimple, who serves as the head honcho of the entire Walking Dead universe.)

Lincoln, who called his exit a “brilliant launching pad” for “the rest of this incredible season,” said the reason he’s leaving is because “I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older. It was that simple. It was time for me to come home.”

Maybe the November 4 episode will help the (overblown) ratings slide.

