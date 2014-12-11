Rick Springfield: I”ve joined “True Detective”

The “Jessie”s Girl” singer announced on Twitter that he”s part of Season 2 of the HBO series. No word on his role, but Springfield likes to dabble into acting. He played Dr. Noah Drake on “General Hospital,” he was himself on “Californication” and he was a guest-star this year on “Drop Dead Diva.”

Golden Globes continues its trend of celebrating new TV – while tossing aside last year”s celebrated new TV

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which won two Golden Globes in January, didn”t even get nominated this year, while new shows like “Jane the Virgin,” “The Affair,” “Silicon Valley and “Transparent” earned nominations. PLUS: 4 of 5 comedy/musical noms have female showrunners, more snubs include Julia Roberts and Kerry Washington, and even more snubs.

“South Park” tackles the Bill Cosby rape scandal with Taylor Swift

Watch “Cosby” serenade Taylor Swift with “Baby, It's Cold Outside.”

Blair Underwood is coming to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

He”ll recur as Agent Melinda May”s ex.

Will CBS use “Late Show” guest-hosts to fill the months between Letterman and Colbert?

If guest-hosts are used, they”ll have to use another studio with an interim staff, as Letterman”s set is torn down and Colbert”s is built up. There is also talk of filling the time with “NCIS” reruns or James Corden”s “Late Late Show.”

Sony execs freaked out when “GMA” showed “Breaking Bad”s” leaked alternate ending, hacked e-mails show

Sony TV president Steve Mosko said “GMA” “will be on deep s- if they run an unauthorized clip.”

Kato Kaelin says Cuba Gooding Jr. is a great choice to play O.J. Simpson

“Cuba's my friend. I think he's gonna do great,” the former O.J. houseguest tells TMZ.

HBO announces “Game of Thrones: The Compendium”

From Dec. 19 through March 28, artists, musicians, foodies and other creative people can submit their original “Game of Thrones”-inspired content that will allow HBO to “write the book” about the world of Westeros.

Joel McHale reacts to his Sony e-mail leak asking for a new TV set

“U bet your sweet ass I want my employee discount! 4K's r outstanding,” McHale tweeted after it was revealed that he had asked for a discount on the $8,000 65” Sony X950B 4K Ultra HD TV set following NBC”s cancelation of “Community.”

Sarah Silverman on Joan Rivers: “She wasn”t done. She left us unfinished”

Silverman paid tribute to Joan at The Hollywood Reporter”s Women in Entertainment breakfast. “Joan Rivers was not done,” she said. “At 81, she lived a life that could jam-pack ten lifetimes. She wasn't the average person.” PLUS: Watch Melissa Rivers” heartfelt tribute to her mom.

Steve Carell joins Jimmy Fallon”s barbershop quartet

Watch The Ragime Gals perform Marvin Gaye's “Sexual Healing.”

Nick Offerman pays tribute to his “magnificent beast” of a co-star Chris Pratt

In a Reddit AMA, the “Parks and Rec” star wrote: “Christopher Pratt is one the most beautiful creations of Mother Nature's that I have countenanced in my lifetime. Whether the bear is lean from the winter or fattened by sweet summer berries and springtime salmon, it makes me no never mind in the love I bear for him. He's still a magnificent beast.”

Jeff Probst explains “Survivor”s” Missy injury situation

“What we did for Missy did not give her an advantage,” he says.

“Jane the Virgin” books Paulina Rubio

Xiomara will get to meet her favorite pop star.