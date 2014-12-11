The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is in every way a less legitimate organization than the Screen Actors Guild, yet the Golden Globe TV nominations list is always so much more interesting than whatever SAG puts out the day before. The HFPA shares the SAG voters love of famous movie actors deigning to do television, but they couple that with a love of all things new and shiny that can sometimes be ridiculous and other times be awesome.
So where yesterday’s SAG nominations were predictable and dull in the extreme, this morning’s list of Golden Globe TV nominees has plenty of unexpected stuff on it – some terrific, some just odd.
So, yes, there are tons of famous names on there, particularly since the HFPA decided to treat “True Detective” as a miniseries, which therefore created some breathing room for “The Knick” star Clive Owen to join the drama actors list, along with usual suspects Kevin Space, Liev Schreiber and James Spader, plus Dominic West for “The Affair.” (“The Affair” essentially took all the “Masters of Sex” nominations from a year ago, with Ruth Wilson and the show itself also getting nods.)
But there’s also plenty of new stuff – so much, in fact, that some of last year’s new stuff had to be tossed aside to make room. A year ago, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was a surprise winner for comedy series, and Andy Samberg for comedy actor; this year, the show and Samberg have been significantly better, but neither was nominated. Still, a comedy series list that includes “Girls,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Silicon Valley” and “Transparent” is pretty impressive, and Gina Rodriguez is one of the best and most justifiable examples in recent memory of the HFPA’s rush to crown a pretty young actress new to stardom. (I wrote earlier in the week about how good both “Jane” and Rodriguez have been.)
In the era of Too Much Good TV, there are obviously some shows and performances I love not here, though some were always Globe longshots (“The Leftovers” is too depressing, and “The Americans” was hurt by the HFPA’s historical lack of interest in non-Ryan Murphy FX shows), while others suffered for being old news (“Mad Men” with yet another awards show goose egg).
The Golden Globes in general are meaningless, and the TV categories doubly so, but at least they’re more fun to talk about than the SAGgies. What does everybody else think of this year’s nominees? You more excited about what was included, or annoyed with what was left out?
I can’t get past that “OITNB” is seen as a “comedy.” Did they think Red getting beat up was funny? How about the cancer storyline?
For a prison series OITNB has an overall lighter tone despite the dramatic content throughout. Since the episodes run an nearly an hour in length. It should have been submitted in the drama categories. Since every other comedy series is in the thirty minute format.
tell that to Jane the Virgin
I wish at least one organization would do away with the comedy/drama distinction for the series nominations and change the categories to hourlong and half-hourlong. Dramedies are always going to be impossible to place, so rather than asking “was Jane the Virgin funnier than Parks & Rec?” maybe a better question would be “was Jane the Virgin a better executed hour of television than The Affair?” and “was Parks & Rec a better executed half hour than Transparent?”
Similarly, performances shouldn’t be divided by “actor in a drama” or “actress in a comedy” but by “dramatic performance by an actor” and “comedic performance by an actress.” So, regardless of whether Orange is the New Black is a comedy or a drama, Natahsa Lyonne gets to submit for her very funny performance while Lorraine Toussaint gets to submit for her great dramatic work in totally different categories.
It would also be interesting if an organization were to get rid of the gender divison altogether. We wouldn’t stand for “best performance by a black actor” and “best peformance by a white actor.” Why are we still okay with saying Amy Poehler can’t compete against Louis C.K.?
I would actually like to see categories divided by race and gender. Thus would force nominating committees to come up with 5 performances from people of color. When they can’t do they this it will show embarrassingly how undiverse Hollywood is.
Well, I think OITNB is definitely a comedy series. And it’s not only consistently funny, it’s often hilarious.
Same story with Showtime shows… “Shameless” was always a comedy series. And even if you don’t think it’s a comedy, some performances really deserve to be nominated and win: what Toni Collette did on Showtime’s “United States of Tara” a few years ago, for example, deserved all the awards in the world, in my opinion.
Again, I consider that show a comedy while most people don’t think it was funny enough. But in the end it’s an acting master class, so I’m glad she was somehow recognized.
Masters of sex ignored. As well as the lead actors. Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan.
The TV Comedy nominations were so refreshing!
(other than the autopilot Don Cheadle nomination)
No Big Bang Theory.
No Modern Family.
I do love their commitment to Girls and Lena Dunham, who had a very strong (and underrated) third season.
Also as someone who hasn’t ever watched Jane The Virgin, I will absolutely be making it a priority now.
Transparent should win what it’s nominated for in a cake walk though.
Drama:
I’d have been thrilled for any love for The Leftovers but that was always a long shot.
I love that Claire Danes is back in the mix for Lead Actress, this season of Homeland has been so so so good, but no love for Mandy Patinkin?
autopilot nominations for Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates though…Freak Show has been SUCH a disappointment.
“Also as someone who hasn’t ever watched Jane The Virgin, I will absolutely be making it a priority now.”
-why the Golden Globes are important
I’ll be thinking twice before coming back. I will definetely read Alan’s article before I make my decision.
I only watched the first four or five episodes. Gina Rodriguez is very charismatic and she’s carrying the whole show on her back, so I can see why she was nominated. But the show… I think Jane, her grandmother and the two male leads are great characters, that seem to be real. But everything else around them (their families, to be more specific) are incredibly silly and one dimensional.
It’s hard to keep watching a show when you want to skip half of the cast’s scenes.
Every time “Mad Men” doesn’t get nominated and the critical community cries in outrage, an angel gets its wings
Hannibal is an egregious exclusion, as well as Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen. Still no love for Tatiana Maslany, whose acting in Orphan Black deserves all the awards. Also thought Eva Green deserved a nom for her amazing work in Penny Dreadful. Louie gets no comedy nomination? Of course there’s nothing for Rectify, proving once again that awards shows are nothing but popularity contests.
I see awards shows as commercials for things I should be watching but haven’t heard of for various reasons. It makes more sense to nominate and award something new to bring it to the attention if a new audience so they can get in on the ground floor rather than continually awarding the same two shows for excellence. Furthermore because they are foreign they will also look to highlight performances of people who share their background and therefore come up with a more diverse list of nominees. Thus I find the Golden Globes tobe quite valuable as a consumer of media.
How did House of Lies get nominated for anything? That show is straight up Showtime garbage with Cheadle coasting through the entire thing. I mean I’ve still seen each season because I like Cheadle and Bell, but it doesn’t deserve an ounce of recognition.
Wanted to add, in this case it’s most likely the writers. I like the cast fine, but they don’t have much to work with. Also isn’t it fucked up how you can just blame writers for a decent actor’s crummy performance? Writers are like this invisible force and things can go well or terribly wrong. Maybe writers need more recognition.