Rihanna’s ‘Unapologetic’ tracklist features Eminem and Chris Brown

#Chris Brown #Rihanna #Eminem
11.06.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Rihanna”s “Unapologetic” doesn”t come out for two weeks, but today she tweeted fans a hand-written track listing.

And yes, the album includes the tune “Nobody”s Business” featuring Chris Brown. Can”t wait to hear the lyrics on that one. God bless her, she knows she”s just ratcheting up the hype at this point and that we”ll all get our panties in a twist about her collaborating with him again following their partnership on “Birthday Cake” and “Turn Up The Music.”

She reteams with Eminem on a track called “Numb,” which would be awesome if it”s a sequel to “Love The Way You Lie.” Other guests include Future on “Loveeeeeee Song” and Mikky Ekko on “Stay.”

The album contains 14 tracks, plus a bonus track called “Half Of Me.” First single, “Diamonds,” has already hit No. 1 on Billboard”s R&B Songs chart.

As we previously reported, a few different versions of “Unapologetic” will be released including a limited edition box set for $250 that includes a diamond bracelet and exclusive photos.

 

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Rihanna#Eminem
TAGSChris BrownDIAMONDSEminemRihannaUnapologetic

