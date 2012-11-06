Rihanna’s ‘Unapologetic’ tracklist features Eminem and Chris Brown

Rihanna”s “Unapologetic” doesn”t come out for two weeks, but today she tweeted fans a hand-written track listing.
And yes, the album includes the tune “Nobody”s Business” featuring Chris Brown. Can”t wait to hear the lyrics on that one. God bless her, she knows she”s just ratcheting up the hype at this point and that we”ll all get our panties in a twist about her collaborating with him again following their partnership on “Birthday Cake” and “Turn Up The Music.”
She reteams with Eminem on a track called “Numb,” which would be awesome if it”s a sequel to “Love The Way You Lie.” Other guests include Future on “Loveeeeeee Song” and Mikky Ekko on “Stay.”
The album contains 14 tracks, plus a bonus track called “Half Of Me.” First single, “Diamonds,” has already hit No. 1 on Billboard”s R&B Songs chart.
As we previously reported, a few different versions of “Unapologetic” will be released including a limited edition box set for $250 that includes a diamond bracelet and exclusive photos.
When this fool is killed by Chris Brown she`ll get no sympathy from me.
My sentiments exactly. She’s following Whitney Houston to her demise. She started out as such a talented beautiful young woman and is now turning to the dark side……we all know how that ended……….
Rihanna is awesome and there is no doubt about it! Who cares if her music is stepping into a darkside. Shes allowing her music to express how she feels and what shes going through. No matter what she sings it is evident that she is very talented and is only getting better. Whatever goes on with her and chris brown is her own god damn business. “IT AIN’T NO BODYS BUSINESS”. So stop hating and worry about your own issues!