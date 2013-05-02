Robert Downey Jr.’s 10 greatest performances to whet your ‘Iron Man 3’ appetite

Tomorrow Robert Downey Jr. suits up once again as Marvel’s keystone in Shane Black’s “Iron Man 3.” It’s expected to be the end of a trilogy, though we’ll surely see Tony Stark again (as the film’s closing credits promise). It’s also a bit of a door closed on the actor’s rebirth which began, in no uncertain terms, with his return to insurability in the 2008 original. What better time, then, than to look back on his finest work over the last three decades?
Downey is obviously one of the most versatile (perhaps the best) actors of his generation and his story off the screen has been as captivating as those he’s helped bring to the screen. A rise-fall-redemption narrative is always intriguing in Hollywood, whether it’s behind the scenes or in the multiplex, and Downey has come out the other end not just relevant again, but a bankable, blockbuster superstar that he wasn’t just six years ago.
We’ve put our heads together to come up with what we think are his 10 greatest performances. Great work brief and expansive in films like “Black and White,” “Good Night, and Good Luck.” and “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus” had to make way for the rest, though at this rate, we’re likely to have enough for another list before long; the next phase in Downey’s career could be a new golden age.
Click through the gallery below to see our picks and feel free to rate them as you go. And tell us your favorite Downey performance in the comments section below.
I’d actually put his Tropic Thunder performance at Number 1. It was incredibly bombastic, but nicely nuanced at the same time. Take into account the risk factor of the performance and movie, and the work is even more impressive. This could have gone wrong so easily and in so many ways. The fact that it sidestepped all of the potential pitfalls and was somehow Oscar worthy (in a non-Oscar movie) is a marvel. Downey, Jr. is the only actor alive who could have played this role.
Loud. Layered. Balls out funny. Iconic. Brilliantly acted through and through.
Not a movie, and therefore ineligible to be on this list, but props to his performance on Ally McBeal too.
Soapdish?
SO freaking funny in Soapdish. That movie is hysterical fun.
Came close.
My older sisters and my Mother were obsessed with him in CHANCES ARE so that was the first one I liked, but my first Downey, Jr. character I loved was ‘Thomas Reilly’ in HEART AND SOULS. I still watch it at least once a year. He’s great overall, but anytime one of the souls takes over his body, it’s magic. He nails every little mannerism of each actor he’s supposed to be playing. My favorite is still his ‘Hand Doctor’ character at the B.B. King concert (“I will get loud!). I saw that before Chaplin, so that was the film that convinced me he could do anything.
But my 2nd is KISS KISS, BANG BANG. I rewatch that before each of his new films comes out, because he, Val and Shane Black together is one of the best combinations in a film (I also dig their commentary track on the Blu). And even though I think GOTHIKA is a horrible film, it’s where he met his wife Susan and I also credit that relationship as one of the major reasons he got back in the game. So even though he was fine in the bad film, I think people should at least note it.
His performance in Iron Man and Tropic Thunder: overrated
Where’s his performance in One Night Stand??
Not on the list, apparently.
Ironman has good acting??Write a comment…
I think if you honestly don’t see a great performance out of Downey in that movie you’re being dismissive without really thinking about it. But that’s me.
Come on, Chaplin not be in #1 is just silly.
I don’t know if Zodiac is his best work, but I’m so happy to see it at number 1. Such a great, nuanced, underrated performance.
Totally, and “Zodiac” being totally snubbed at the Oscars just makes the Academy look pretty ignorant. What a failure! Still one of my favourite Fincher-films (alongside “Social Network”).
I have a bit of RDJ fatigue (or maybe I have superhero fatigue and am unfairly pinning that on Ironman), but he is a brilliant talent. And I definitely agree with the top choice.
He was brilliant in KKBB and Tropic Thunder, both roles pretty difficult to pull of and very challenging. He is always great even in bad movies he usually shines. Too bad they reduced this exceptional gift in IM3.