Robin Thicke makes history with ‘Blurred Lines’ radio record

Robin Thicke rules the Hot 100 and The Billboard 200 in the same week, as “Blurred Lines” the song and album take No. 1 on both tallies.

“Blurred Lines” also happens to have made radio history, as it made an impression on 219.8 million all-format listeners last week, a record high for Nielsen BDS, which launched in 1990. The previous biggest number of spins went to Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” back in July 2005, where it belonged to 212.2 million listeners.

That makes it nine weeks atop of the Hot 100 singles chart as it additionally sold 405,000 digital downloads.

Thus, Miley Cyrus’ “We Cant’ Stop” keeps the No. 2 spot warm for another week. Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” slides No. 4 to No. 3, which is its old peak position. Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” climbs No. 5 to No. 4, “Holy Grail” by Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake ascends No. 7 to No. 5 and Anna Kendrick’s “Pitch Perfect” fueled song “Cups” continues to inch up No. 8 to No. 6. Bruno Mars’ “Treasure” slips No. 6 to No. 7.

“Clarity” by Zedd feat. Foxes rises No. 13 to No. 8, Capital Cities’ “Safe and Sound” is up No. 15 to No. 9 and Maroon 5’s “Love Somebody” grabs No. 10 from No. 14.

