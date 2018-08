Robyn and Röyksopp have released the title track for their new EP, “Do It Again,” along with a trippy lyric video. Watch it below.

“Do It Again” is an electro-pop banger – the perfect vehicle for Robyn”s lyrics about why it”s a bad idea to stay friends with an ex. The “Do It Again” EP is due May 26.

The Swedish pop star and Norwegian electronic duo have also teamed up for a summer tour, which kicks off in June.