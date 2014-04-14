Robyn and Röyksopp announce new EP, ‘Do It Again’

04.14.14 4 years ago

Swedish pop star Robyn and Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp have announced a new joint EP, “Do It Again,” which coincides with their upcoming tour. Below, preview the new song “Monument,” check out the tracklist and see their current tour dates.

According to a press release, Robyn and Röyksopp have been working on new music since early 2013. “It started to feel more like a band thing than songs for a Röyksopp or Robyn album so we're releasing this music together as a band, you could say,” Robyn said. The first single, “Do It Again,” will be released April 28 and the EP comes out May 26.

Robyn and Röyksopp previously collaborated on “The Girl And The Robot” and “None Of Dem.”

Here”s the tracklist for Robyn and Röyksopp”s “Do It Again” EP:
1. Monument
2. Sayit
3. Do It Again
4. Every Little Thing
5. Inside the Idle Hour Club

Here are the dates for Robyn and Röyksopp”s 2014 tour:
06/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
06/14 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival
06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor park
06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/18 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/19 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/08 – Oslno, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/15 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/20 – New York, NY @ Pier 97
08/21 – Washington, DC @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
08/22 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

