Why the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame only got it half right this year

Last night, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2014: Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Kiss, Nirvana, Linda Ronstadt, and Cat Stevens.
There are a number of things right with this picture. And a number of things wrong.
First off, before any discussion of the Rock Hall and its induction process can begin, let”s first agree that such conversations are always subjective. Plus, it helps to remember that the majority of the 600 voters are white, middle-aged men, many of them rock critics, who, especially in the early years of the Hall, tried to compensate for the way white rockers appropriated black music in the ’50s and ’60s as the building blocks of rock and roll by making sure that a number of unappreciated black acts got their just due by being inducted. For example, in 1986, six of the 10 inaugural inductees were black. This time, there are none.
Secondly, throw away any notion that Rock & Roll means anything other than pop music. The Hall never limited itself only to true “rockers,” but every time someone like Madonna gets inducted, as she did in 2008, people work themselves up into apoplectic states about how she”s not “Rock.” Well, neither are about 50%, if not more, of the inductees.
So with that out of the way, I”d say that without question, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voters, of which I used to be one, got it right this year with Peter Gabriel, Kiss and Nirvana. All three acts are pioneers at what they do/did.
Both as a member of Genesis and as a solo act, Peter Gabriel elevated rock to an experimental art form, blending in other genres and fearlessly pushing boundaries. Kiss, who has been eligible for more than a decade and whose fans have done everything but storm the Rock Hall”s castle in protest, took metal in a cartoonish yet innovative way to the masses. Nirvana, one of the few acts to get in the first year it was eligible, ushered in the grunge movement and has continued to influence the next generation of rockers.
After that, it gets a little sketchy. The other acts on the 2014 ballot were Yes, LL Cool J, The Replacements, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Chic, Deep Purple, NWA, The Meters, Link Wray and the Zombies.
I would have picked Chic before Ronstadt, H&O, or Cat Stevens. Yes, they were a disco band, which automatically makes them second class to many voters, but they were so much more. They brought in R&B and a certain loose-limbed aesthetic to their music that proved to have great legs long after disco died. It seemed like Nile Rodgers work with Daft Punk would have helped bring him and the band to the fore this year, but they”ll have to come back again… for a ninth time.
I would have also gone with Link Wray this year. Best known for “Rumble” and “The ‘Batman” Theme,” Wray invented a whole new language on the electric guitar that thousands of musicians have adopted from rock to punk and country.
Thirdly, I would have picked NWA. Yes, they were long shots, and some of the more conservative voters may have objections to their politics or feel like Public Enemy”s inclusion this year gives them a pass on hard core rap for a little while, but their music represents the rebellion and social protest that the absolute best music represents. Albums like “Straight Outta Compton” and “Niggaz4Life” are time capsules of the racial tensions brewing on the West Coast in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
I’ll go a step further, I absolutely believe that Hall & Oates should be in, though I would have waited a few more year, but I’m not so sure that, as much as I love both Ronstadt and Stevens, that either one of them should be included. At some point does it just become popular names?
Of course, there are still a number of acts who weren”t on the ballot this year that deserve inclusion, among them Cheap Trick and Todd Rundgren.
Do you think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame voters got it right this year?
It’s great you agree with KISS.
While I’m not a hardcore member of the KISS Army, and I know they’re not for everyone, I think we can all agree that much like Wolverine, KISS is just the best at what they do.
It’s not for everyone, but they are the best at what they do.
And what they do is an awful lot of fun. And really… shouldn’t Rock ‘n’ Roll be fun?
There remains a glaring omission that must be corrected someday – the Moody Blues are better and more deserving than many of the groups already inducted.
While I agree with a lot of what you say, I think you’re missing the boat on Ronstadt. Yes, later in her career, she did a lot of Top 40 covers which didn’t please critics, although she was the top selling female artist for over a decade, and her voice, alone, is one of the greatest in all of pop music. But she earned her way into this Hall of Fame because of her early years in which she helped to create almost an entire sub-genre of rock, the California Sound of The Eagles, Gram Parsons, Andrew Gold, J.D. Souther, Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, The Flying Burrito Brothers, James Taylor, etc., etc., etc. To not understand Ronstadt’s influence on rock and pop music from that time is hard to understand, especially from someone with a serious background in pop music.
I agree with you that Linda Ronstadt is absolutely pivotal in the creation of the Southern California sound and for that reason, and for her immense vocal talent, I probably have to rethink on her. I felt like this year’s induction was a reaction to her heartbreaking Parkinson’s diagnosis than to real consideration, especially considering she had never been nominated before. You bring up excellent points.
My issue with Linda Rondstadt is that while she had one of the most gorgeous voices I have ver heard, she was one of the worst singers – absolutely no emotion or heart. zlisten to her “take” on “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” and she has no clue as to the core of the song; her Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry covers are literally unlistenable to me.
To be fair, I’m not a big fan of the whole “Mellow SoCal” scene (with the exceptions of Warren Zevon and the wonderfully wacky Tonio K.), so while I can see her influence on the subgenre, it just doesn’t seem that vital to me.
Andrei, yes, I get it, you’re not a fan. I’m not a fan of a lot of people in the Hall, but I recognize their talent, the breadth of their careers and their influence. The Southern California sound influenced and spawned dozens of successful singers and bands and dominated the American pop music scene for over a decade. Still, to this day, The Eagles Greatest Hits album is the top selling album of all time. To deny or minimize this sub-genre of rock/pop music simply because you’re not a fan is to deny a significant chapter in the history of American popular music. In other words, that chapter is important, whether you like it, or realize it, or not.
All of us have our “glaring omissions” when it comes to the R&R Hall of Fame, and one of mine is Glen Campbell. Among his many accomplishments, he was one of the greatest and most in-demand session guitarists in the early days of rock, playing on many famous rock albums, after which he was, for a brief time, an actual Beach Boy. And then, of course, he performed a handful of the most iconic pop ballads of all time, courtesy of songwriter Jimmy Webb. Campbell deserves serious consideration for inclusion.
And it would be clever for the Hall to open a “wing” solely for “one-hit wonders”. While these artists might not have had long or influential careers, some of them had undeniable influence with that one unforgettable hit song.
Two of the biggest and most influential groups in history are not in the R&R Hall of Fame..The Moody Blues and Chicago. Mind boggling.
You would have made Hall and Oats wait even longer? They waited for 17 years already. The time was now. In the last 5 years they have finally gotten the recognition they deserve by critics and music loves alike due to the resurgence of there music. It was now or never.
You’re wrong about Hall and Oates. Their music has roots in aspects of rock and roll that are largely now ignored. Go dig out one of their best-of albums,and you’ll find some great stuff.
I agree about Hall and Oates. Interesting to note who produced their first records. TODD, of course!
It’s pretty funny twice you say, “Yes,”, & then make a comment, & both times, I thought you were talking about the nominated band Yes. Who, respectfully, I think belong in the Hall well before NWA. Two good records where no instruments are played & barely any music written to me doesn’t trump 20 good records where a lot of instruments are played & fine music written.
That said, the fact that Chic aren’t in is criminal, as well as Kraftwerk, The Smiths, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Joy Division, New Order…at least they rectified their Rush & Kiss mistakes finally.
Yes, it is about popular names. That is why it is called the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”, not “The Rock and Roll Hall of Who-the-Hell?”.
I’m happy for those who are inducted but the fact that Deep Purple, the Replacements, Link Wray, Chic, nor Yes aren’t in is just insulting. No offense to the inductees but I would rather have Deep Purple, Chic, Yes, Link Wray, and the Replacements in there first as well as the Meters.
For me personally, it’s not just the hard rock/heavy metal acts and prog bands that I don’t think are continously disrespected but also post-punk and power-pop bands like Big Star, Badfinger, Cheap Trick, the Raspberries, Joy Division/New Order, Public Image Ltd., Bauhaus, the Cure, and so many more that should be in there right now. It’s a bloody sham.
And Rock and Roll fans are not racist because they don’t want to see Rap or Disco Bands in the Hall. Jimi Hendrix is there, and no one has complained. So is Little Richard and a host of others, including individual black members of several Rock and Roll bands. My guess is if they had been more successful, Living Color would be there as well.
If they want to call it the “Popular Music Hall of Fame”, then come on, come all. Hell, put Kay Keyser in there. But don’t appropriate the term “Rock and Roll” to apply to all forms of popular music.
Agreed… I think The Meters, and The Neville Brothers, definitely belong in the Hall. I can see the connection between those acts and Rock & Roll.
Not so much with rap… Although, as I mentioned in a different comment, a group of talented musicians like The Roots DO make a case for linking hip hop and rock. But they’re a rare, unique (and talented) case.
Most (c)rappers, not to mention disco acts, simply have no business in the Rock Hall.
The hall of fame in Cleveland OH only makes sense when you think of it as the Rolling Stone Magazine Hall of Fame. If you were a fave of Rolling Stone Magazine editorial staff, you are likely to have made it in. There are so many bands from the underground, especially the 70s and 80s, when Rolling Stone was so busy covering the minutia of four or five”in scenes”, absent from the Hall. They will make “brave” choices here and there to try to overcompensate, but continue to ignore key alternative/underground bands [Sonic Youth, Replacements, Big Star, Rundgren], metal bands [Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, Judas Priest], or prog bands [Moody Blues, Jethro Tull, Yes].
Once again, once you realize that it is the Rolling Stone Magazine Hall of Fame, then the snubs (and the puzzling inclusions) make all the more sense. Hey, isn’t it time to induct Eric Clapton for the fourth time???
this is one of the times the hall comes through and gets its picks nom espically given how long they left off kiss. which were in their own ways pioneers themselves. since even Nirvana has sited them as influences. hall and oates interesting given their music is more imo the cheesy type kind almost. but at long last kiss is in the hall . hell must have frozen over now since kiss got in .
Linda was a slam dunk. 70’s icon, and one of the first memories of my boy parts getting tingly…
The Hall is lacking for female rockers (of which, Madonna and ABBA do not fit the description), and I’d argue that Ronstadt was probably the biggest female rocker of the 70s. She had her first hit in the 60s, was massively popular thru the 70s and into the 80s, and although she moved away from rock she continued to have success in a variety of other genres. I’d say she belongs.
I’m OK with Cat Stevens too. A huge success for a period of time, but beyond that his songs have been successful for other artists as well and I think that level of influence as a songwriter makes him a viable choice too.
I’m biased against rap, so of course I’m going to say NWA has no business in the Hall, but seriously. With Public Enemy (if you’re going to put rap in the Hall they’re easily the most deserving choice… And maybe The Roots someday too), and a few others, like Grandmaster Flash and Run-DMC in there, I don’t see what NWA brings. I don’t have a problem with the politics. I do have a problem with the lack of actual MUSIC in much of the hip hop that’s out there. The Roots actually play instruments. NWA didn’t. Nor do they sing. Also, while not every hip hop act writes vile, misogynistic lyrics, plenty of them do. I don’t see the need to celebrate that either.
Mostly, I’m just happy to see Gabriel (a huge omission), H&O, and KISS (even though I’m not a KISS fan, I think they’ve long deserved it) all get in. Nirvana shouldn’t have gone in on the first ballot. Influential, I guess, but also highly overrated.
Now that many of the Blues greats (including Albert King last year)have finally gotten into the Hall, how about the guy who almost single-handedly revived the Blues in the 1980s: Stevie Ray Vaughan? Buddy Guy and B.B. King will certainly tell you what he did for the Blues, and SRV was the guy who got Buddy a recording contract again. I’m shocked he’s never even been nominated. Then again, Joe Cocker’s still waiting too.
And Jann Wenner’s continuing to ignore The Monkees is pathetic! Get over it, Jann… The Pre-fab Four belong in the Hall.
Please allow me to educate you on why NWA deserves to be in the Hall. Regardless of if a person likes rap music or not, these guys wee the rap version of the Rolling Stones. They had a sound and an attitude that broke through to the masses. They were edgy and represented the black youth culture of the early 90’s. Like the Stones and the Beatles, they were surrounded by controversy, which made them popular with the youth. NWA offered a look into south central LA, which at the time was one of the most dangerous places in the country. Gangs ran the area and violence was widespread. The ale was the way these guys fit together. Ice Cube had a commanding voice, Dr Dre could lay down a solid best, and Easy-E was the closer. Also, these guys were the real deal. They were all former thugs and gang members, unlike all the fakers (studio MCs) you hear today. Without NWA, there is no 2Pac, Notorious BIG, WuTang Clan, Jay Z or Lil Wayne. While those artists may not resonate with you, they defined popular music in the 90’s and NWA were the godfathers of the rap movement, hence the reason they belong in the Hall.
<>
Ronstadt absolutely belongs. She should have been inducted years ago. And to suggest her inclusion had anything to do with her illness is nothing less than vulgar. Tell me again how Donna Summer got nominated before Linda?
I’ll tell you in two words – “heart” and “soul”!
Todd Rundgren is one of the greatest
guitarists in the world
he has also lanched the careers of many of the people already in the hall with his production
Todd Rundgren has done more for rock and roll than any one else with his production,editing,and recording skills than anybody in the business,he’s also one of the best guitarists on the planet.including the late jimi hendrix
Paul, Just saw Rundgren tonight in Annapolis, my second time seeing him. Been listening to him for years, and absolutely he should be in the HOF for a variety of reasons .. but guitar playing is NOT one of them .. mediocre at best.
Unfortunately, the “Hall” narrowly defines their inclusion based on $$$$, not genius, not influence, not song craft. If they considered these things, Todd Rundgren would have been a lock a long time ago. Little known to the general public is that he produced some of rock’s biggest records including triple platinum Bat Out Of Hell by Meatloaf. He could have written 100 “Hello It’s Me(s)” but chose rather to write the music that was in his heart, rather than the music the record company wanted to sell. His innovation in recording techniques and the use of video (when no one used video) entitles him to a place alone. He is the single most deserving artist that isn’t in. It is such a shame, but I figure he really doesn’t care. Commercial success, stardom, etc. have never been his ultimate goal. Were it, he would have achieved it. In my mind he is the epitomy of a pop superstar; A Wizard, a True Star.
As far as Mac’s comment about Todd’s guitar playing I have to take issue. I actually have to laugh. First of all he is obviously not a guitar player; if he were he would know that figuring out a Todd song on guitar can sometimes be an exercise in futility. Not because his playing is “mediocre” but because his use of chords that most players haven’t even dreamt of is extensive, but always appropriate. The simplest Rundgren songs, like Hello It’s Me are vexing to figure out. His solos rival ANYBODYS including Clapton, Hendrix, etc. There was a time when Todd thought he wanted to be a “Heavy Metal Kid”, hot lick, guitar slinger. He could have been and would have been one of the best but his talent is so deep, so multi-faceted, that playing guitar alone would never have satisfied his artistic drive. How many artists can you name that play all the instruments (including horns, keys, drums, etc.), wrote all the songs, all vocals, did the production, mixing, and editing and produced unbelievable music? Stevie played all instruments on some of his records but stopped there. Todd is the only artist I know to have done “it all”. I understand that some people don’t “get” his music. I don’t like all of it myself, but Todd never wrote for others. He wrote and performed what was in his heart and head, something I admire immensley.
i agree with you on Todd Rundgren.with everything that he has done in and for the business there should be no question! WTF, IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT!