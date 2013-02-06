Rooney Mara: Daniel Craig would ‘never’ be written out of ‘Girl Who Played With Fire’

Last week, it was reported that “The Girl Who Played With Fire” — the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” — may be going ahead without star Daniel Craig. Now the “Girl” herself, Rooney Mara, is saying otherwise.

“Fire,” based on the second of three book by Stieg Larsson, has been on the back burner at Sony for some time, with original director David Fincher still not locked down to return for the sequel. Likewise, it was reported earlier that Craig was holding out for a bigger payday, after starring in the $1 billion grosser “Skyfall.”

When asked about the rumors, Mara told MTV that “It would never be a possibility. He wouldn”t be written out.”

She added that she is less sure about Fincher’s return. “I would hope that he would,” she reveled, “but no matter what, he”ll definitely have some sort of involvement.”

There’s no word on when a sequel will start production.

Mara was nominated for an Oscar for “Dragon Tattoo.” She will next be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s “Side Effects,” alongside Channing Tatum and Jude Law.