Will Daniel Craig be written out of the ‘Dragon Tattoo’ sequel?

If this “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” sequel ever ends up happening, Daniel Craig may find himself being left out in the cold.
Sony is said to be haggling with the actor over his salary on proposed follow-up “The Girl Who Played with Fire,” a state of affairs that’s reported to be holding up the project’s forward momentum. Though the studio has an option on the star for two sequels (both of which would be adaptations of the final two books in Stieg Larsson’s “Millenium” trilogy), The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that “Skyfall”‘s $1 billion gross has become a major sticking point in the negotiations.
In short, while Sony is looking to cut costs on the follow-up in light of the first film’s underperformance relative to its budget (it made $233 million worldwide based on a $90 million production cost), Craig and/or his representatives want more money for his services, not less – the latter possibility of which has presumably been suggested by studio brass.
So what next? Sources have indicated to THR that if an agreement can’t be reached, Craig’s character, investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist, may be written out of the script altogether – not an impossibility given that the main thrust of “Fire”‘s narrative revolves around genius punk hacker Lisbeth Salander (Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, already on board for the sequel). Of course, doing so would require shelling out more money for the script, which has already been written by the very expensive Steven Zaillian (“Moneyball,” “American Gangster”), who also penned the screenplay for the first movie.
On top of all of that, director David Fincher’s involvement in the sequel remains an open question, as the director has several other projects in play at the current moment, including Disney’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and Fox’s adaptation of the Gillian Flynn thriller novel “Gone Girl” being produced by Reese Witherspoon. Meanwhile, all 13 episodes of his Netflix series “House of Cards” starring Kevin Spacey are slated to debut on Netflix this Friday, Feb. 1 (check out Alan Sepinwall’s interview with the director about the show here).
Any “Millenium” series fans care to comment on the possibility of Craig’s character being completely written out of the second film? Let us know in the comments.
Why does every article say that its not impossible to write Blomkvist out of the sequel? He is just as big apart of “Fire” that he was in “Dragon Tattoo”. The second book is Lisbeth getting framed for the murder of two of Blomkvist’s friends and Blomkvist working to clear her name. Salander disappears for a majority of the book because of this.
I know, it makes no sense. I think someone said it and every other article is simply rehashing the comment as if it were true. It is not true. It would make the film laughable. If they write Blomkvist out I won’t even bother watching the adaptation. I also suspect that if Sony was unhappy with the lower returns for the first movie, they will be very unhappy with the lower returns for the sequel should they get rid of Craig.
Get him in the movie or don’t bother to make it.
The idea of writing Blomkvist out of the Girl who played with fire is so stupid. Hes one of the main characters and Craig did a great job of playing him in dragon tattoo. Pay him Sony.
Impossible, would be like relying on M to carry a 007 film.
You’d be surprised what Hollywood is capable of.
Don’t even bother making it. The Swedish version is so much better anyway.
The character is indispensable, but the actor isn’t. I love Daniel Craig, but I would rather see the character recast than eliminated altogether.
This is exactly why you don’t cast and pay an actor like Mr. Craig to a TRILOGY without having ironclad contracts in place. That being said, I’m very skeptical of the veracity of this report.
So… $140 million isn’t enough profit now? I wonder when hollywood will collapse under the weight of it’s greed? Sickening.