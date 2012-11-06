Roundup: Hollywood’s stake in the election

11.06.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

Well, given what’s going on out there, it’d seem inappropriate to lead with news of some minor precursor award announcement or random pre-release bumf for “The Hobbit” — it’s Election Day, and that weighs as heavily on Hollywood’s mind as anyone else’s. Variety Ted Johnson breaks down the implications for the film and entertainment industry of an Obama or a Romney victory, which could have a significant impact on issues ranging from piracy to censorship to same-sex marriage, and also examines the California propositions, some of them with starry cheerleaders, pertinent to showbiz folk. Good luck, America. Do the right thing. [Variety

Heineken may have paid $28m for the privilege of having their bottle featured in “Skyfall,” but Budweiser are desperate to have theirs removed from the alcoholic-pilot drama “Flight.” [AP]

Jon Weisman thinks it’s time the Oscar nominations announcement was moved to primetime. I’m all about the crack-of-dawn tradition, personally, but that’s because it hits me at lunchtime. [The Vote]

Hungry for “August: Osage County?” Nathaniel Rogers catches an early glimpse of some promotional material for the potential 2013 awards biggie. [The Film Experience

The DVD release of “The Master” will feature 20 minutes of deleted scenes, which were screened last week at LACMA. [The Playlist

Kevin B. Lee rounds up the many and varied interpretations of Abraham Lincoln across cinema history. [Fandor]

Sally Field, who’s seeking her first Oscar nomination in nearly 30 years for “Lincoln,” gets the David Poland video treatment. [Hot Blog]

Sasha Stone launches her Oscar cheat sheet feature, and keeps fighting the good fight for “Middle of Nowhere.” [Awards Daily]

Naomi Watts talks about “The Impossible,” and why she chooses to suffer so much on screen. [New York Times]

Finally, with election matters on the brain, this seems as good a day as any to rewind to my own list of the Top 10 politically-themed films. [In Contention]

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSAUGUST OSAGE COUNTYFLIGHTIn ContentionLincolnNAOMI WATTSSALLY FIELDTHE IMPOSSIBLEthe master

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP