Roundup: Hollywood’s stake in the election

Well, given what’s going on out there, it’d seem inappropriate to lead with news of some minor precursor award announcement or random pre-release bumf for “The Hobbit” — it’s Election Day, and that weighs as heavily on Hollywood’s mind as anyone else’s. Variety Ted Johnson breaks down the implications for the film and entertainment industry of an Obama or a Romney victory, which could have a significant impact on issues ranging from piracy to censorship to same-sex marriage, and also examines the California propositions, some of them with starry cheerleaders, pertinent to showbiz folk. Good luck, America. Do the right thing. [Variety]
Heineken may have paid $28m for the privilege of having their bottle featured in “Skyfall,” but Budweiser are desperate to have theirs removed from the alcoholic-pilot drama “Flight.” [AP]
Jon Weisman thinks it’s time the Oscar nominations announcement was moved to primetime. I’m all about the crack-of-dawn tradition, personally, but that’s because it hits me at lunchtime. [The Vote]
Hungry for “August: Osage County?” Nathaniel Rogers catches an early glimpse of some promotional material for the potential 2013 awards biggie. [The Film Experience]
The DVD release of “The Master” will feature 20 minutes of deleted scenes, which were screened last week at LACMA. [The Playlist]
Kevin B. Lee rounds up the many and varied interpretations of Abraham Lincoln across cinema history. [Fandor]
Sally Field, who’s seeking her first Oscar nomination in nearly 30 years for “Lincoln,” gets the David Poland video treatment. [Hot Blog]
Sasha Stone launches her Oscar cheat sheet feature, and keeps fighting the good fight for “Middle of Nowhere.” [Awards Daily]
Naomi Watts talks about “The Impossible,” and why she chooses to suffer so much on screen. [New York Times]
Finally, with election matters on the brain, this seems as good a day as any to rewind to my own list of the Top 10 politically-themed films. [In Contention]
Django had a working cut screening last night. Anyone hear any reactions?
What is Sasha’s cheat sheet feature? why does it need my email? also, sorry, comments are disabled for the post, otherwise I’d ask her.
The last time Sally Field was nomination for an Oscar was actually 18 years ago, in 1994: Best Supporting Actress, FORREST GUMP. Just thought I’d remind you…
I’m afraid it’s you who needs the reminder. She wasn’t nominated for Forrest Gump.
PWNED!!!
I’m surprised at how many people have that same thought. It was my first thought as well. Why does everyone think Field was nominated for that film?