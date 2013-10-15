Roundup: Michael Fassbender too busy for an Oscar campaign

It’s been obvious for some time that Michael Fassbender isn’t all that fond of the publicity game — particularly when it comes to awards season. He’s currently among the Best Supporting Actor favorites for his brutal turn in “12 Years a Slave,” but if/when he nets that overdue first nomination, it’ll be without much campaigning on his end. Speaking to GQ, Fassbender says he’ll be avoiding the awards circuit to focus on work: “That’s just not going to happen, because I’ll be in New Zealand … You know, I get it. Everybody’s got to do their job. So you try and help and facilitate as best you can. But I won’t put myself through that kind of situation again.” Fair enough. Mo’Nique let her performance speak for her in 2009, and it didn’t obstruct her path to the Oscar. Can Fassbender do the same? [GQ]
Bruce Handy makes the case for 2013 as the best year for movies since Hollywood’s Golden Age. I liked “We’re the Millers” more than most, but it’s a strange example to pick. [Vanity Fair]
Oscar-nominated screenwriter and playwright Patrick Marber (“Closer,” “Notes on a Scandal”) is polishing the “Fifty Shades of Gray” script. Well, work is work. [Variety]
Oscar-winning film editor Christopher Rouse talks about creating suspense and chaos in “Captain Phillips.” [Hollywood Reporter]
Still on “Captain Phillips,” Eliana Dockterman breaks down what’s fact and what’s fiction in the film. [TIME]
Hugh Jackman sang and performed on stage in Los Angeles at a benefit of the Motion Picture & Television Fund. [LA Times]
With “Frozen” on the way, head Disney animator Lino Disalvo says female characters are more difficult to animate than male ones. Hmmm. [Slate]
Speaking of Disney, with regard to “Escape from Tomorrow,” Matt Singer looks into our ongoing fascination with the dark side of the Mouse House. [The Dissolve]
David Denby calls “12 Years a Slave” “easily the greatest feature film ever made about American slavery.” [New Yorker]
Why over-acting is under-appreciated. [The Guardian]
That overacting article is perfect. It’s so true.
And on the subject of great performances that were overacted… Frank Langella in “Masters of the Universe”. Genuinely one of my favorite movie roles. :)
Perhaps I’ve seen it all now that Jason Sudeikis has been compared to Bob Hope.
Re: The Guardian piece. I’m not sure I’d consider Lawrence of Arabia to be an example of “overacting,” and there’s a pretty blatant misuse of a Shelley reference. I would also challenge that Apocalypse Now is Marlon Brando’s most famous role. Definitely agree when it comes to Tom Hulce in Amadeus, though. I’ll submit most Philip Seymour Hoffman for consideration.
Slate’s pretty simple prescription for Disney is “it should incorporate more female characters.” Disney’s inhouse actually does very well on the front; most of their most memorable heroes and villains are female. The adopted brother Pixar, on the other hand, has only made two movies that pass the Bechdel test, which has gone by pretty much unnoticed.
In the comments, the author backpedals and makes a plea for Kurtz being among Brando’s top three most famous roles, but he’s still wrong. The top three would be Stanley (“Stella!”) Kowalski, Vito (“I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse”) Corleone and Terry (“I coulda been a contender”) Malloy.
There’s even Dr. Moreau, which is closely associated with his latter-day career, and has been parodied a million times. Probably below Apocalypse, but worth considering.
The first thing I thought of with regards to that Guardian piece was Peter O’Toole in Becket. Love the boisterous theatricality of that performance.
Overacting is not under appreciated by the Academy just ask Christian Bale and Melissa Leo both winners for that horrible film The Fighter.
(that horrible film The Fighter)
BLASPHEMER!
(picture me being this guy: [www.youtube.com])
I’m GLAD Fassbender isn’t going to openly campaign. 1) He’s still pissed about not getting nominated for “Shame” (which he SHOULD be, frankly). 2) He cares about the WORK. His healthy ego doesn’t have to be fed by Oscar hopes, especially after being burned once (see #1).
He’ll probably be nominated anyway if the performance is the tour de force everyone says it is (I haven’t seen “12 Yrs” yet but I don’t doubt it). But there are folks in Hollywood who, even if they respect his talent, find him arrogant. Fassbender doesn’t give a shit about playing the Hollywood game–he’ll promote his films and keep it moving WITHOUT sucking up. Hopefully Oscar voters will give him the same consideration they gave Mo’Nique. #itstheperformancestupid
Working in New Zealand with Ben Mendelsohn sounds like a lot more fun than schmoozing. And he hates LA anyway.
So who’s the Oscar winner Fifty Shades has gained?
Sorry – Oscar nominee. I was typing faster than I was thinking.