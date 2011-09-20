Rush unleashing live albums before new studio release

09.20.11 7 years ago

The long-running Canadian prog-rock trio Rush announced that they will release the 2-disc live set “Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland,” as well as a video companion on Blu-Ray and DVD, on November 8. At the same time, fans will also get “Moving Pictures: Live 2011,” available only on vinyl and in digital formats.

“Time Machine” chronicles the band’s successful tour which incorporated hits from all eras, as well as new songs from their forthcoming album. At each show, Rush played their beloved 1981 masterwork “Moving Pictures” — which featured the hits “Tom Sawyer” and “Limelight” — live in its entirety, as represented on the “Moving Picture: Live 2011″ release.”

Meanwhile, their 20th studio album, “Clockwork Angels” will be released spring, 2012 on their new label, Roadrunner Records. The first single from the album, “Caravan,” b/w “BU2B,” was made available for digital download back in June of 2010.

Previously expected for a release this year, “Clockwork” was put on hold during the band’s massive Time Machine Tour.

