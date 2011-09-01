Rush signs to Roadrunner Records, preps live album

Nothing can stop Rush.

Canada’s favorite prog rockers have found a new home, signing to Roadrunner Records.

After more than forty years and such still-in-rotation classic rock hits like “Spirit of the Radio,” “Tom Sawyer” and “Freewill,” Rush’s complex, progressive hard rock has made them a colossal touring juggernaut. Their first release for Roadrunner will be a live album culled from their highly successful Time Machine tour this summer. The label will also release the trio’s next studio album, likely sometime in 2012.

The move to Roadrunner puts Rush in the company of other label signees like Rob Zombie, Nickelback, Korn, Slipknot, Hatebreed, Dream Theater and others.

“We have tremendous respect for Roadrunner Records and what Cees Wessels and Jonas Nachsin have built on a worldwide level. After years of Roadrunner pursuing the band, Tom Lipsky presented a deal that worked and the timing was right. We wanted to be at a label focused on the rock genre — and that’s Roadrunner,” said Rush’s manager Ray Danniels in a release.

“In another life I worked with Rush and their great management team more than 30 years ago and to have Rush finally on the Roadrunner label is a dream come true. I am grateful for Ray Danniels’ confidence in this new partnership,” said Cees Wessels, Roadrunner Records Chairman.

“Rush has a tradition of excellence and independence, both in the studio and on the live stage, and they remain as prolific today as at any point in their career. We are excited to be their label partners,” said Tom Lipsky, President of Lipsky Music, who brokered the deal.

Roadrunner Records is majority-owned by Warner Bros. Rush will remain on Anthem/Universal Music in their native Canada only.

What’s your favorite Rush song? Do you think Roadrunner is a good fit for the band?