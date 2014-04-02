Russell Crowe unlikely to return in ‘Batman Vs. Superman’

(CBR) The scenes featuring Russell Crowe”s Jor-El and Krypton were among the most widely agreed-upon highlights of director Zack Snyder”s 2013 reboot “Man of Steel”. However, with Superman set to face Batman in Warner Bros.” next big superhero film, it doesn”t appear there”s room for the return of Kal-El”s father.

“I don”t think they”re going to use me again,” Crowe told Yahoo. “I think they”re jumping onto a different stream. … They”re going with the different superhero worlds colliding.”

Even without Crowe in the mix, the “Man of Steel” sequel isn”t hurting for high-profile actors and characters. Ben Affleck is on board as Bruce Wayne, with Jeremy Irons as Alfred. Gal Gadot is confirmed to play Wonder Woman, although the extent of her role is unknown. And perhaps the most controversial casting of them all: Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

The new players join “Man of Steel” veterans Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Laurence Fishburne for the sequel, due in theaters on May 6, 2016.