Russell Crowe unlikely to return in ‘Batman Vs. Superman’

#Man of Steel 2 #DC Comics
and 04.02.14 4 years ago

(CBR) The scenes featuring Russell Crowe”s Jor-El and Krypton were among the most widely agreed-upon highlights of director Zack Snyder”s 2013 reboot “Man of Steel”. However, with Superman set to face Batman in Warner Bros.” next big superhero film, it doesn”t appear there”s room for the return of Kal-El”s father.

“I don”t think they”re going to use me again,” Crowe told Yahoo. “I think they”re jumping onto a different stream. … They”re going with the different superhero worlds colliding.”

Even without Crowe in the mix, the “Man of Steel” sequel isn”t hurting for high-profile actors and characters. Ben Affleck is on board as Bruce Wayne, with Jeremy Irons as Alfred. Gal Gadot is confirmed to play Wonder Woman, although the extent of her role is unknown. And perhaps the most controversial casting of them all: Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

The new players join “Man of Steel” veterans Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Laurence Fishburne for the sequel, due in theaters on May 6, 2016.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Man of Steel 2#DC Comics
TAGSBATMAN VS SUPERMANDC COMICSMAN OF STEEL 2RUSSELL CROWEWarner Bros.

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP