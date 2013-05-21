Sam Neill says ‘Jurassic Park 4’ will be a reboot

Will “Jurassic 4” be a reboot after all?
Despite the box office success of “Jurassic Park 3D,” Universal been moving forward in fits and starts on the long-gestating “Jurassic Park 4,” with various conflicting reports throwing a mysterious veil over the studio’s plans. The latest rumor arrives courtesy of the world’s foremost dinosaur expert — Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill).
The actor recently told New Zealand’s Dominion Post that he doesn’t expect to be asked to star in “JP4,” adding, “I”m told it”s a big reboot, a total re-jig.”
Don’t be concerned about your sanity if you’re confused, since producer Frank Marshall previously stated that the latest film will not be a reboot.
It could just be confusion on Neill’s part, or perhaps Universal’s recent decision to delay “Jurassic Park 4” for restructuring purposes could be leading to a whole new take on the franchise.
Original director Steven Spielberg will co-produce, while Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) was selected as director.
Neil played Grant in 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” sat out the 1997 “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” and returned to the role in 2002’s “Jurassic Park III,” but it doesn’t look like he’ll be back for “JP4,” whether it’s a reboot or a continuation of the existing films.
Stay tuned.
Meanwhile, Neill will next be seen opposite Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Escape Plan” (formerly known as “The Tomb”).
Would you rather have “Jurassic Park 4” be a sequel or a reboot of the series?
Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Emily Kimberly Kimberly Kimberly Kimberly Kimberly Kimberly Kimberly
No. I don’t know what it is with reboots these days that makes them so popular… I guess it just means you can do what you want but still get all the existing fans of a franchise… Personally I know that the dinosaurs are dated in terms of paeleontological accuracy, but I can’t see how the story can begin in any other way than is similar to the first movie. It’s a Park, so they have to be caged at some point, and unless they spend the whole film just looking at them from a distance, the dinosaurs will need to escape at some point.
If anyones actually read the books a reboot would be perfect, a more gory grown up Jurassic Park. Muldoon blowing raptors up with an RPG, who would not want to see that come to fruition from the book!
Ooooh yes!! And the disemboweling of Wu and Nedry’s death… Just make the book come to the big screen and laugh at all the money rolling in.