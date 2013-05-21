Sam Neill says ‘Jurassic Park 4’ will be a reboot

Will “Jurassic 4” be a reboot after all?

Despite the box office success of “Jurassic Park 3D,” Universal been moving forward in fits and starts on the long-gestating “Jurassic Park 4,” with various conflicting reports throwing a mysterious veil over the studio’s plans. The latest rumor arrives courtesy of the world’s foremost dinosaur expert — Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

The actor recently told New Zealand’s Dominion Post that he doesn’t expect to be asked to star in “JP4,” adding, “I”m told it”s a big reboot, a total re-jig.”

Don’t be concerned about your sanity if you’re confused, since producer Frank Marshall previously stated that the latest film will not be a reboot.

It could just be confusion on Neill’s part, or perhaps Universal’s recent decision to delay “Jurassic Park 4” for restructuring purposes could be leading to a whole new take on the franchise.

Original director Steven Spielberg will co-produce, while Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) was selected as director.

Neil played Grant in 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” sat out the 1997 “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” and returned to the role in 2002’s “Jurassic Park III,” but it doesn’t look like he’ll be back for “JP4,” whether it’s a reboot or a continuation of the existing films.

Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Neill will next be seen opposite Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Escape Plan” (formerly known as “The Tomb”).

Would you rather have “Jurassic Park 4” be a sequel or a reboot of the series?